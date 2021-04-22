**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Hosts “Victory for Florida’s Health Care Heroes” in Lauderhill to Celebrate Passage of COVID-19 Liability Protections

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis hosted a ‘Victory for Florida’s Health Care Heroes’ event at Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill to celebrate the recent passage of Senate Bill 72, which provided vital liability protections for Florida’s health care workers and long-term care personnel. The CFO was joined by Broward Health CEO Shane Strum and representatives from the Florida Health Care Association, Florida Hospital Association and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida. For nearly a year, CFO Patronis has been committed to ensuring COVID-19 liability protections were passed this legislative session.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Since the pandemic began, our state’s health care and long-term care personnel have been on the frontlines, fighting to protect Floridians, especially our state’s most vulnerable population – seniors. These frontline heroes have been working long hours and maintaining stringent health safety processes to protect our state’s most vulnerable population. They have fought through PPE shortages, and put their own lives on the line to protect our friends, family and loved ones from this serious virus. That is why it was so important for us to step up and protect them as they have worked to protect us. “This legislation was a huge win for Florida and a major step to get Florida’s economy back on its feet and ensure our state fully recovers from this pandemic. No doubt, this was the single most important piece of legislation in our state and a huge milestone for businesses and health care workers who no longer have to live in fear of frivolous COVID-19 litigation. I can’t thank our Governor, Senator Brandes and Representative McClure enough for stepping up for our health care heroes and passing and signing Senate Bill 72. Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has vaccinated over 3.5 million seniors.”

Marco Carrasco of West Gables Health Center and Florida Health Care Association Board President said, “We’re proud to honor CFO Patronis as FHCA’s 2021 Champion for the Elderly. for standing up for our healthcare heroes and bringing attention to the critical need for liability protections for long-term care centers. The passage of Senate Bill 72 will ensure our state’s long-term care facilities can continue our important work of delivering high-quality care to our state’s seniors and people with disabilities. We’re grateful to CFO Patronis for his willingness to stand up for our healthcare heroes and remind them that what we do every day does not go unnoticed.”

Maggie Hansen, SVP and Chief Nurse Executive, Memorial Healthcare System said, “This liability protection reform is certainly meaningful to healthcare organizations’ bottom-lines stretched by the pandemic, and even more importantly, it is a significant message of support for our healthcare heroes who continue to face the high morbidity and mortality rates associated with COVID-19. It is a timely and welcome victory for all of us. We are grateful to Governor DeSantis, CFO Patronis and the members of the legislature for championing this huge win for our healthcare heroes.”

Mary Mayhew, President and CEO, Florida Hospital Association said, “When the coronavirus entered our communities last spring, Floridians retreated from public settings and put distance between themselves and others. Meanwhile, Florida’s hospitals remained open, and our doctors, nurses, and hospital workers ran toward the threat with ever-changing guidance and information. Florida’s health care providers were there for us when we needed them and now Florida is there to protect them from unfounded lawsuits stemming from this pandemic. A special thank you to Governor DeSantis, CFO Patronis, Senate President Simpson, House Speaker Sprowls, and the bill sponsors for their work to protect our health care heroes.”

Emmett Reed, CEO, Florida Health Care Association said, “FHCA appreciates CFO Patronis for spearheading such a critical issue and applauds the Governor for approving Senate Bill 72 to keep opportunistic lawsuits from diverting precious resources away from our facilities as they continue safeguarding residents and ensuring their high-quality care. With COVID vaccines giving us hope to a return to normalcy, these much-needed liability protections are an important step forward in our facilities' ability to recover from the pandemic and support the staff who continue to make a positive impact in the lives of their residents.”