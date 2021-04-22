ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reiterates Q1 2021 Net Income of $71.3 Million

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Florida, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today reiterates its previously reported net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $71.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share. The Company’s complete financial statements are included in its recently filed Form 10-Q. It has come to ARMOUR’s attention that certain media outlets today erroneously reported the Company’s net income figures as losses.



About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

