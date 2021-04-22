A stay is warranted here because this Court upheld a materially identical statute—on a materially identical record—nearly 30 years ago in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, 505 U.S. 833, 885–86 (1992). The district court’s injunction in this case—and the Sixth Circuit’s refusal to stay that injunction—cannot be reconciled with Casey.
You just read:
Amicus Brief and Motion in HH Slaterry III v. Bristol Regions Women's Center
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.