Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,963 in the last 365 days.

Amicus Brief and Motion in HH Slaterry III v. Bristol Regions Women's Center

A stay is warranted here because this Court upheld a materially identical statute—on a materially identical record—nearly 30 years ago in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, 505 U.S. 833, 885–86 (1992). The district court’s injunction in this case—and the Sixth Circuit’s refusal to stay that injunction—cannot be reconciled with Casey.

You just read:

Amicus Brief and Motion in HH Slaterry III v. Bristol Regions Women's Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.