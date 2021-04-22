/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON MAY 13, 2021

George Town, April 22, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides notice that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 13, before TSX market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday May 13, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/drgvvuhp

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +1 646-741-3167

North American toll-free: +1 877-870-9135

UK toll-free: +44 (0) 8002796619

Confirmation Code: 7972969

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

