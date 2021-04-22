Endeavour to Announce Its Q1 Results and Host Webcast on May 13, 2021
/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON MAY 13, 2021
George Town, April 22, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides notice that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 13, before TSX market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday May 13, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/drgvvuhp
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +1 646-741-3167
North American toll-free: +1 877-870-9135
UK toll-free: +44 (0) 8002796619
Confirmation Code: 7972969
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar
CONTACT INFORMATION
|
Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
|
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
Attachment