Circle Logistics Ramps Up Recruiting with College Career Fair at Fort Wayne Headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), one of the fastest-growing Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in the nation, today announced they will be hosting a college career fair on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their company headquarters located at 1950 W. Cook Road #102, Fort Wayne, Ind. Circle currently has 100 positions available for immediate hire with plans to fill an additional 400 positions over the next three years.



“With demand for freight at an all-time high, we are experiencing growth like never before as we continue to add a multitude of Fortune 100 companies to our diversified portfolio,” said Derek Holst, VP of Sales and Operations, Circle. “With a competitive base salary, uncapped incentive plan and growth opportunities, Circle is the perfect place to start your career.”

Circle is currently hiring entry-level positions for all 15 branch locations with remote opportunities available, as well. Available positions include account managers, inside sales representatives, carrier sales representatives and more.

“There is no better time to get into freight brokerage,” said Eric Fortmeyer, CEO, Circle. “With guaranteed expansion for the next two years and the opportunity to start earning commission after just two months, Circle Logistics is a great place for a college graduate to be.”

Circle’s competitive employee benefits include:

Room for advancement in a fast-growing company that promotes from within

Base salary with an uncapped commission structure

On & Off-Site Training & Career Development

Paid Holidays & Paid Time Off After 90 Days

Casual Dress Code

Insurance Benefits Including Health, Vision, Dental, Life, & Disability & 401(k) Plan



About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $250 million in freight spend. Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a

superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions, and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air.

For more information, please visit www.circledelivers.com .

