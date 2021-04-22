EFI Fiery FreeForm Create Wins BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award for VDP Technology

Easy-to-use variable-data print creation tool is well-positioned to encourage increased use of VDP

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFI™ Fiery® FreeForm™ Create, the variable-data print (VDP) creation tool included with EFI Fiery digital front ends (DFEs) from Electronics For Imaging, Inc., has received the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Production Print Applications: VDP Enabler from Keypoint Intelligence.



The award-winning, feature-rich software – based on proven VDP technologies print businesses worldwide use on EFI Fiery DFEs – makes printing personalized applications fast and easy using Fiery Driven™ printing systems. With Fiery FreeForm Create making this type of robust, user-friendly personalization technology more broadly available, now is the time for graphic designers, marketers and creatives to incorporate highly effective, high-response variable-data marketing in their print collateral.

“Despite VDP being a common digital print capability, it still represents a small portion of digital print volumes,” said German Sacristan, director, On Demand Printing, at Keypoint Intelligence. “EFI Fiery FreeForm Create is worthy of this award because, as a free and very easy to use tool, it encourages even reluctant designers to take advantage of variable data as a key differentiator, adding significant value to their designs.”

With the software, printing company clients can merge variable text, images, barcodes or other content into PDFs and other types of documents through an easy drag-and-drop interface. Users also get a visual preview of the entire document, including variable content. Files are saved in a packaged format that users can provide to nearly any printing company or in-plant print operation equipped with a Fiery DFE for seamless, streamlined and accurate production.

This PaceSetter Award is the latest industry accolade for EFI, which also earned a 2019 Red Hot Technology Vanguard Breakthrough Award from the Association for Print Technologies, and a 2020 EDP Award from the European Digital Press Association, for Fiery FreeForm Create.

“Fiery FreeForm Create is one of the most awarded VDP tools in recent history, thanks to the remarkable, essential role it plays giving designers and marketers access to the high response and high impact of variable-data print,” said Toby Weiss, senior vice president and general manager, EFI Fiery. “I’m proud of how our team designed a seamless solution to connect creators and digital print producers to the world of personalization, and we are thrilled to be recognized for that effort with the PaceSetter Award.”

For more information about EFI Fiery Driven digital production printing, visit www.efi.com .

