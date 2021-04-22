Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Launched throughout the Chilly Conflict, Chinatown’s pageants have been about far more than magnificence

Written by Eveline Chao, CNNNew York

This feature is part of CNN Style’s new series Hyphenated, which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States.

In February of last year, the Miss Chinatown USA pageant in San Francisco crowned its newest winner: the then-18-year-old Lauren Yang of Sugar Land, Texas.

Across four competition categories — titled beauty and poise, talent presentation, verbal communication and swimsuit/fitness and form — Yang, a Harvard University student, gave a speech on the importance of gender equality and performed a classical piano piece. Alongside 11 other contestants, she also answered an interview question and walked the stage in a swimsuit, then a cheongsam, in front of an audience of hundreds and a judging panel comprised of local community leaders and representatives from the business, arts and entertainment sectors.

The yearly event is both quintessentially American, like the Miss America pageants that inspired it, and…

