Celebrities gracing the ‘inexperienced’ carpet present Oscar-worthy eco-dresses can nonetheless be glamorous

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

This story was produced as part of CNN Style’s The September Issues, a hub for facts, features and opinions about fashion, the climate crisis, and you.

Only just over a decade ago, sustainability in fashion was a fringe issue. But today, it has become a major talking point — even at important red carpet events, as evidenced by this year’s Oscars.

There, Joaquin Phoenix wore the same Stella McCartney tuxedo he had sported at the Golden Globes, Baftas and a number of other award shows this season in a bid to reduce waste. Saoirse Ronan appeared in a Gucci gown with a bodice made using the surplus fabric from her Baftas look. Costume designer Arianne Phillips was in an upcycled version of the Moschino dress she first wore at the 2012 Academy Awards. And that’s just to name a few.

Red carpet awareness has been slowly bubbling over the past decade, thanks in part to future-forward initiatives asking celebrities to wear more environmentally-friendly designs…

