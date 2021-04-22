Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CGTN America: A History of Police Brutality in Minnesota

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTN America releases the story on “A History of Police Brutality in Minnesota”. This story is pegged to the historic guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder case in Minnesota.

Chauvin’s triple conviction over the death of George Floyd – an unarmed African American – is just the best known among more than two hundred reported deaths in physical confrontations with Minneapolis police since 2000. Fifty-five, or 26%, were Black.

Dan Williams takes us inside the city’s long and tragic history of police abuse and violence. For many, it is a legacy of unknown pain and suffering, because most cases happened with little or no publicity beyond the city limits.

“The focus for a lot of families is getting their stories out. Because our families are just as important as George Floyd’s family and we feel that just because our stories were not caught on Facebook live and viralled around world does not mean they are not as important,” says Toshira Garraway, the founder of a support group for victims of police brutality.

The piece ends by asking whether justice in the Floyd case will lead to significant change in the way U.S. police treat Blacks – something that so many American citizens are demanding.

(REPORTED BY Dan Williams)

Click here for more about all “A History of Police Brutality in Minnesota” and to view the story.
https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-22/Minnesota-confronts-history-of-police-brutality-ZEsg7KHEsM/index.html

Contact: George Alexander
distribution@cgtnamerica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9803f9f-b1bb-4214-bcab-11cb970f3ca5


Police Face Protestors in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police have faced a long history of protests over 200 deaths since the year 2000.

