Just Energy Celebrates Earth Month Beyond April with Special Customer Promotions

/EIN News/ -- Price Reductions on JustGreen Products and Carbon Offsets with New Customer Enrollments

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (Just Energy) (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced that in recognition of Earth Day, our operating subsidiaries will add special offers to help customers reduce their impact on the environment. From April 22 through May 22, 2021, Just Energy, through our subsidiaries, is providing a $5 discount on JustGreen products for new Texas customers, and for all other new North American customers, will include one free tonne of carbon offsets redeemable through terrapass, a carbon offset and renewable energy specialist and an affiliate of Just Energy. Whether customers choose to sign up online, over the phone, or at one of our many retail locations, JustGreen can be conveniently added to any energy plan we offer.

This latest initiative is one more way Just Energy is making it easy for customers to choose eco-friendly options that will contribute to the planet’s overall health.

JustGreen makes choosing sustainability easy. Customers have the flexibility to shop from all Just Energy plans, both gas and electricity, and add renewable energy to any plan they select.

“As a pioneer in North American renewable energy and with our long-standing JustGreen program and tailored suite of sustainable options through our terrapass business, Just Energy has been ahead of the curve in integrating the environment into our product considerations,” says Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Climate change is here and happening, and we are keenly focused on delivering products that resonate with eco-conscious consumers seeking out responsive service providers. As we continue our focus on environmental, social, and governance considerations, we are a strong partner for ecologically-aware businesses seeking a path towards a more balanced future.”

The current JustGreen and one tonne carbon offset offers are designed to further drive momentum towards carbon reduction. The environmental benefit from one tonne of carbon offsets is similar to avoiding over 2,500 miles of driving.

JustGreen power and gas products are geared towards electricity and natural gas commodity supply customers. JustGreen Power gives customers the ability to reduce the environmental impact of their electricity supply by matching all or a portion of their usage with renewable energy credits (RECs) from certified renewable sources such as wind, solar or run of river hydro. JustGreen Gas allows customers to reduce the carbon footprint of their home or business by adding carbon offsets to their gas supply.

Using JustGreen, over 40% of customers sign-up for environmentally sustainable products.

Of all residential consumers who enrolled with Just Energy in the past year, approximately 42% added JustGreen for some or all of their energy needs. On average, these customers chose to purchase approximately 97% of their consumption as green supply, up from 86% in the previous year.

Thanks to our customers, over two million tonnes of carbon emission reductions were purchased in 2020, equivalent to taking over 430,000 cars off the road for a year. This reduction includes 2.2 million MWh of renewable energy certificates, enough renewable electricity to power over 180,000 homes for a year, and over 630,000 tonnes of carbon offsets, equivalent to planting over 10 million trees.

Terrapass makes voluntary carbon offsets and RECs accessible and affordable choices for everyone.

Through terrapass.com, customers can select from a robust product suite that includes carbon offsetting plans to fit their personal or business footprint, including the Carbon Balanced Living Plan (for individuals and families) and the Carbon Balanced Business Plan , with both offsetting solutions tailored for a customer’s size and needs. These plans add to Flight Carbon Offsets, Gift of terrapass, Green Wedding Carbon Offsets, renewable energy certificate products, as well as BEF Water Restoration Credits®.

While Earth Day may be one day on the calendar, environmental stewardship is a daily responsibility. That’s why we continue to offer ways to better serve the needs of our customers by connecting their life experiences with renewable energy and emission reduction projects that they care about, and solutions to help energy consumers large and small meet their goals on the road to a sustainable future.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

On March 9, 2021, Just Energy and certain affiliates filed for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and recognized under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Further information regarding the CCAA proceedings is available at the Monitor’s website http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/justenergy. Information regarding the CCAA proceedings can also be obtained by calling the Monitor’s hotline at 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340 or by email at justenergy@fticonsulting.com.

About terrapass

Terrapass, a member of Just Energy Group Inc., works towards a more sustainable planet by pursuing solutions to climate change. We support projects throughout North America and the world that remove greenhouse gases, produce renewable energy and restore freshwater ecosystems. Our products and services provide individuals and businesses with the ability to reduce the environmental impact of their everyday activities. Learn more at terrapass.com .

Media Contacts:

Media

Boyd Erman

Longview Communications and Public Affairs

Phone: 416-523-5885

berman@longviewcomms.ca

terrapass

Karra Marino

pr@terrapass.com

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.