Meritage Homes Adopts A New Energy-Efficient Feature In Celebration of Earth Day 2021

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day, Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced an updated suite of energy-efficient offerings that includes an enhanced multispeed HVAC system in all its new homes starting in April 2021. Earth Day is a moment to celebrate the world’s precious resources and reflect on the critical importance of being a good corporate citizen. Meritage builds homes that are more sustainable and efficient than traditional construction, which lessen the impact on the environment for decades to come.



New for 2021, through its exclusive strategic relationship with Carrier, Meritage is the first public homebuilder to include a multispeed HVAC system as a standard feature in newly-constructed homes. The system is designed to operate more efficiently than traditional HVAC, allowing owners to better manage the comfort of their home while reducing their environmental impact and operating costs. It runs quietly, ramps up faster and filters more air, which helps reduce airborne particles from recirculating–promoting overall better indoor air quality and healthier homes.

“We are honored to be working with Meritage Homes and to have our multispeed HVAC system offered as the standard in all new homes built moving forward,” said Craig Benefield, National Accounts Manager at Carrier. “Meritage Homes’ commitment to building sustainable homes aligns with our vision to provide solutions that matter for people and our planet.”

In addition, Meritage is also enhancing its innovative M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite of smart home products with additional safety and control features including:

The new Honeywell Pro Series Hub enables centralized management for all smart home technologies—garage doors, a video doorbell, thermostats, door locks and more—with Amazon Alexa built-in.

Increased safety and security features including door sensors and motion detectors provide an additional layer of home protection.

Meritage is also newly partnering with SafeStreets to provide owners professional installation of various smart home technologies and connectivity to the Hub, training and expanded security options.



Meritage has also been named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence award winner for the eighth year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This recognition applauds Meritage’s outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through quality construction techniques while advancing building materials alternatives and innovative technologies. Meritage has been committed to building energy-efficient homes for more than a decade and was the first public homebuilder to become 100% ENERGY STAR® certified. Since 2010, the company has delivered nearly 72,500 ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

“At Meritage Homes, our goal is to continue to improve upon our environmental stewardship in our communities and the planet as a whole. We have never wavered from the energy-efficient initiative, which aligns with our long-term environmental, social and corporate governance goals,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “In addition to building quality, affordable homes, we demonstrate our ongoing early adoption of a green mission throughout our corporate history by being the first public homebuilder to introduce spray foam insulation, then MERV-13 filtration and now a multispeed HVAC system standard in the homes we build in order to improve the energy efficiency of our homes.”

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of innovative healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

About SafeStreets

A leader in home and business security expertise, Safe Streets USA LLC (“SafeStreets”) was formed in 2010 and has enjoyed a steady and continuous expansion resulting in the protection of over two million homes with state-of-the-art security systems. While this achievement is outstanding, SafeStreets derives even greater pride in the 5-Star white-glove service that it delivers. Headquartered in Kent, Washington, SafeStreets operates in forty-four (44) states and the District of Columbia and employs over eight hundred employees.

