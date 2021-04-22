Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,971 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA RELEASE: Commissioner Makin Celebrates Poetry Month with a Reading

Maine Department of Education (DOE) Commissioner Pender Makin has recorded and released a poetry reading and a special message to Maine’s education field today in celebration of National Poetry Month. The video is part of a month long effort by Governor Mills, Maine DOE, state partners, and schools across Maine to encourage poetry as an important resource in education and as a tool for reflection during this difficult time.

In the video, Commissioner Makin reads a short poem by Maine poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, followed by a poetic response that she wrote herself, and a message that, “no matter how busy you are, there is always time to pause and enjoy a poem.”

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

MEDIA RELEASE: Commissioner Makin Celebrates Poetry Month with a Reading

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.