MEDIA RELEASE: Commissioner Makin Celebrates Poetry Month with a Reading

Maine Department of Education (DOE) Commissioner Pender Makin has recorded and released a poetry reading and a special message to Maine’s education field today in celebration of National Poetry Month. The video is part of a month long effort by Governor Mills, Maine DOE, state partners, and schools across Maine to encourage poetry as an important resource in education and as a tool for reflection during this difficult time.

In the video, Commissioner Makin reads a short poem by Maine poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, followed by a poetic response that she wrote herself, and a message that, “no matter how busy you are, there is always time to pause and enjoy a poem.”