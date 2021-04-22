EPA Awards South Carolina $480,000 to Upgrade School Buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $480,000 to the South Carolina Department of Education to upgrade diesel school buses across the state. A total of 24 school buses from 10 districts will be replaced.

"The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the efforts of replacing our state's aging fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

The EPA awarded nearly $10.5 million to replace 473 older diesel school buses in 40 states. The funds are in the form of rebates through the EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.

South Carolina will receive rebates that will provide $480,000 to replace 24 buses in the following districts:

Clarendon 3 ( 1 bus )

Florence 1 ( 3 buses )

Florence 2 ( 1 bus )

Kershaw ( 3 buses )

Lexington 1 ( 7 buses )

Marion ( 2 buses )

Newberry ( 2 buses )

Pickens ( 3 buses )

Spartanburg 2 ( 1 bus )

Union (1 bus)

For additional information on the EPA's DERA funding, visit https://www.epa.gov/dera/rebates.

To learn more about the DERA program in South Carolina, visit https://scdhec.gov/dera.

EPA's press release can be accessed by following this link.