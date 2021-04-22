Dr. Jayne Helle of Inlitenment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A joy filled life awaits you.

Dr. Jayne Helle is a hypnotherapist and the founder of Inlitenment.

For over two decades, Dr. Helle has been a mentor, guide and true support to those seeking self-transformation. She empowers her clients not just professionally, but personally, encouraging them to find inner strength and believe in their gifts.

“Everything you want for yourself already lies within you,” says Dr. Helle. “When we go inward we find what we need.”

Dr. Helle is a Certified Professional Life Coach, Intuitive Life Coach and certified energy healer. Dr. Helle can help clients in the areas of Weight Loss, Healing & Stress Management, Goal Setting, Smoking Cessation, Relationships and Addictions. She draws on her intuition to serve as an instrument for healing.

“I just love helping people. I love that look in their eyes when they reach the Aha! moment,” says Dr. Helle. “I want people to feel happy about their life, to know that they can improve their relationships, lose weight, stop smoking, but above all gain more confidence.”

You deserve a really good life, but it has to start from within. It all comes back to confidence. To avoid self-sabotage you have to realize most of your fears are irrational. Dr. Helle will help you discover your own ability to make positive life changes you desire.

“Our subconscious mind is the greatest gift you have ever been given. Now it is up to you to use this gift in the most effective way possible,” says Dr. Helle. “The subconscious mind is where emotions live, where our fears and failures live.”

Hypnosis is an easy, exciting and relaxing way to start change by making constructive choices in your life.

“Every day I get to meet with clients that have discovered how easy change can be when using their subconscious,” says Dr. Helle. “I'm just a helper. I just think I was chosen to do this kind of work. I'm most proud of my acceptance of who I am, and I love helping other people get to that place.”

