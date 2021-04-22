MDC nature centers, staffed ranges, other staffed facilities closed May 7 for Truman Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that its nature centers, education centers, staffed shooting ranges, offices, and other staffed facilities will be closed Friday, May 7, in honor of Truman Day. MDC facilities will resume normal operating days starting May 8.

Truman Day is a state holiday observed in Missouri in honor of 33rd President of the United States Harry S. Truman, who is the only U.S president to have come from Missouri.

Learn more about MDC locations and offerings at mdc.mo.gov.