Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,967 in the last 365 days.

MDC nature centers, staffed ranges, other staffed facilities closed May 7 for Truman Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that its nature centers, education centers, staffed shooting ranges, offices, and other staffed facilities will be closed Friday, May 7, in honor of Truman Day. MDC facilities will resume normal operating days starting May 8.

Truman Day is a state holiday observed in Missouri in honor of 33rd President of the United States Harry S. Truman, who is the only U.S president to have come from Missouri.

Learn more about MDC locations and offerings at mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC nature centers, staffed ranges, other staffed facilities closed May 7 for Truman Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.