Leading the Charge for Event and Video Production as NYC Begins to Reopen
We are excited to help clients navigate this new world of production with broadcast, virtual and hybrid event production that is done responsibly.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a tumultuous year as New York and the world experienced shutdowns and quarantine to battle Covid-19, with the release of the vaccine, and new social distancing practices, event and video production is once again returning to the streets of NYC.
As New York State and New York City begin easing restrictions and business begins to return to a new normal - NYC Video Pros is poised to help clients manage productions. For its part in moving business forward, NYC Video Pros is excited to build on the success of the production for the unveiling of the Women's Pioneers Monument in Central Park, which set the bar for producing a successful hybrid event.
NYC Video Pros, Executive Producer, Jason Cohen explains, "We are excited to help clients navigate this new world of production with broadcast, virtual and hybrid event production that is done responsibly and ensures not only successful results but is done in a manner that keeps everyone safe."
As production resumes NYC Video Pros is leading the charge by providing its services mindful of the post-covid world with Covid-safe practices. These practices will include Covid compliance measures such as social distancing, all team members to wear masks, and the following of client-specified Covid protocols to ensure that all parties are following the same measures.
Further, Cohen points out that the NYC Video Pros team is looking to help clients develop video productions in NYC, as well as craft targeted activations and events whether they are in-person, hybrid or virtual event production or traditional video productions.
