New York State Occupational Therapy Association Launches Occupational Therapy Assistant Day
The New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) is launching the first annual Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Day on April 24, 2021.
The New York State OTA Day is a full-day devoted to the recognition of and appreciation for OTA's and the wealth of contributions they make to the occupational therapy profession . The event will take place on social media through the sharing of inspirational OTA stories submitted by colleagues, patients and their families, highlighting how their delivery of occupational therapy services has impacted their patients' lives.
— NYSOTA President, Flo Hannes
“NYSOTA is delighted to initiate a New York State OTA Day to honor our OTA colleagues for their valued contributions as Occupational Therapy practitioners and educators,” says NYSOTA President Flo Hannes. “I encourage anyone who has received occupational therapy, works with an OTA, or has been taught by an OTA, to send them a message recognizing them on this special day .”
NYSOTA welcomes any and all who have been directly inspired and impacted by an OTA in their life to come forward with their story. Stories will be shared on OTA Day on Instagram, Facebook, and on NYSOTA’s website in order to give thanks to OTAs across New York State. NYSOTA is also offering a 20% discount on OTA membership through April 30, 2021 with promo code celebrateOTA.
Founded in 1959, the New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) is the primary professional organization representing over 22,000 occupational therapy practitioners and students in New York State. Occupational therapy is a profession that works with individuals of all ages to empower them to participate in the activities of their daily lives as well as activities that bring them joy. NYSOTA collaborates with national professional organizations, New York State professional associations, and New York State governmental agencies to protect the integrity of the occupational therapy profession and assure consumer access to quality occupational therapy services. NYSOTA supports occupational therapy professionals through advocacy, professional development, networking opportunities, and resources. For more information or to become a member, visit nysota.org.
For more information on OTA Day and other upcoming NYSOTA events, search and follow NYSOTA on Facebook and Instagram. This virtual event is free to the public. For further questions please contact NYSOTA at (518) 301-9187 or by email at info@nysota.org.
Michelle Scanlon
New York State Occupational Therapy Association
+1 845-235-7102
