CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Florida Senate’s favorable passage of Senate Bill 1598. A top priority for the CFO during the 2021 legislative session, the bill will help prevent Floridians from feeling the burden of unnecessary fees, assist in the fight against fraud and scams and protect our insurance markets from being overrun with unwarranted litigation. SB 1598 moves next to the House floor.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I’ve made it my mission to do everything I can to support Florida’s consumers as CFO. Every year, I have fought to strengthen important protections for Florida’s families and eliminate fraud and financial schemes. Senate Bill 1598 helps to ensure Floridians are better informed on their rights as consumers, reduce unnecessary fees, and safeguard Floridians from fraud. Thank you to President Simpson and Senator Gruters for your commitment to protect Florida’s consumers.” ###

