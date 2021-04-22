Alexa, ought to I get bangs? Amazon is opening a hair salon in London

The world’s largest online retailer is opening a two-story, 1,500-square-foot salon equipped with new technology, including augmented reality hair consultations and point-and-learn displays that give customers information, videos and educational content when they point to a product on a shelf, according to a press release from Amazon (AMZN).

As for Covid-19 safety protocols, the salon will maintain reduced capacity and employees will check guests’ temperatures upon arrival. Free face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. Customers will be required to wear masks, and separation screens will be used to divide the styling stations.

The general public will have to wait a few weeks before they can get an Amazon coif for themselves. Initially, the salon will only be open to company employees. Amazon doesn’t currently have plans to open any other locations, according to a company press release.

The London salon is the latest example of Amazon’s growing brick and mortar footprint. The…