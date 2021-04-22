Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Named Top Private College for Internships Nationally, Top 10 for Career Placement
At least 94% of Rose-Hulman students complete at least one internship/co-op/research experience, contributing to a high placement rate and return on investment.
Career placement is just one of several variables about a college’s value and return on investment, and we applaud the acknowledgment of our efforts to make opportunities available for students.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been cited for being America’s top private college for providing internship opportunities for students, along with a top-10 ranking for career placement – key elements in the institute being named a Best Value College for 2021 by The Princeton Review.
The education services company annually names the colleges with the company's highest Return on Investment ratings, after analyzing student surveys and more than 40 data points covering academic offerings, cost/financial aid, career placement services, graduation rates, and student debt.
Of more than 650 schools surveyed this year, Rose-Hulman ranked No. 1 among private colleges for providing the Best Value Colleges for Internships, based on students’ ratings of accessibility of internship placement at their school, and No. 8 among private colleges for Best Value Colleges for Career Placement, based on student ratings of career services as well as PayScale.com’s alumni salary levels and job satisfaction.
Overall, Rose-Hulman ranked among the top 30 Best Value Private Colleges, being listed along with several Ivy League colleges and prestigious schools from throughout the country.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons acknowledged, “Career placement is just one of several variables about a college’s value and return on investment, and we applaud the acknowledgment of our efforts to make opportunities available for students. Internships, co-ops and research projects allow our students to apply the skills they’re learning in class and laboratories along with making valuable relationships with officials at companies and corporations that are beneficial to their careers in science, engineering and mathematics.”
At least 94% of Rose-Hulman students complete at least one internship, co-op or research experience during their college careers, with 70% having two experiences.
Student surveys compiled by The Princeton Review report that the students’ hard work in academics and extracurricular activities “pays dividends in the form ‘a great alumni base’ and placement rate after graduation.”
Rose-Hulman is consistently recognized for its career placement and return on investment. The 10-year placement rate for all graduates is 98% within six months of Commencement.
The Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Rob Franek states, "The colleges that we designate as our 'Best Values' this year are truly a select group: they comprise only about 1.2% of the four-year undergraduate institutions in the U.S. These exceptional schools differ in many ways, yet they are alike in that all offer outstanding academics and excellent career services. As important to today's college applicants and their parents: These colleges have a comparatively low sticker price and/or generous financial aid offerings. We recommend and commend them highly for everything their administrators, faculties, staff, and alumni are doing to educate their students and to guide them to post-college success."
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
