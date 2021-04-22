Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,968 in the last 365 days.

Cleveland Attorney Appointed to Municipal Court Bench

Image is a head shot of Judge-designee Nathan J. Hudak

Judge-designee Nathan J. Hudak

Image is a head shot of Judge-designee Nathan J. Hudak

Judge-designee Nathan J. Hudak

Nathan J. Hudak, of Cleveland, will join the Cleveland Municipal Court bench on May 3, following his gubernatorial appointment.

Judge-designee Hudak will need to win election this November in order to keep the seat and begin a new full term on Jan. 4, 2022. His appointment fills a court vacancy created when Judge Emanuella D. Groves was elected to the Eighth District Court of Appeals.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Judge-designee Hudak late Wednesday. The judge-to-be holds a juris doctorate degree and master of business administration degree from Case Western Reserve University. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame.

He served as a senior manager of Destination Cleveland from June 2015 to May 2020, where he was a member of the convention sales team. He was an attorney at Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA from 2006 to 2015, specializing in corporate law and governance, entrepreneurial services, finance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate and development.

Judge-designee Hudak served as a mentor with College Now Greater Cleveland, a trustee of MidTown Cleveland Inc., and is a graduate of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance-City Advocates program and the Cleveland Bridge Builders leadership development program.

You just read:

Cleveland Attorney Appointed to Municipal Court Bench

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.