Cleveland Attorney Appointed to Municipal Court Bench

Judge-designee Nathan J. Hudak

Nathan J. Hudak, of Cleveland, will join the Cleveland Municipal Court bench on May 3, following his gubernatorial appointment.

Judge-designee Hudak will need to win election this November in order to keep the seat and begin a new full term on Jan. 4, 2022. His appointment fills a court vacancy created when Judge Emanuella D. Groves was elected to the Eighth District Court of Appeals.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Judge-designee Hudak late Wednesday. The judge-to-be holds a juris doctorate degree and master of business administration degree from Case Western Reserve University. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame.

He served as a senior manager of Destination Cleveland from June 2015 to May 2020, where he was a member of the convention sales team. He was an attorney at Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA from 2006 to 2015, specializing in corporate law and governance, entrepreneurial services, finance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate and development.

Judge-designee Hudak served as a mentor with College Now Greater Cleveland, a trustee of MidTown Cleveland Inc., and is a graduate of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance-City Advocates program and the Cleveland Bridge Builders leadership development program.