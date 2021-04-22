Greystone Provides $43 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Multifamily Property in Port St. Lucie, Florida

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $43 million HUD-insured loan to refinance a 396-unit multifamily property in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The financing was originated by Reuben Dolny, a senior mortgage banker and Vice President in Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of K&J Residential Group.



The non-recourse $43,000,000 HUD-insured financing carries a 35-year term and 35-year amortization, along with a fixed interest rate in the very low 2%’s. The property is Energy Star certified and was able to patriciate in HUD’s reduced mortgage insurance premium Green MIP program. Kitterman Woods, located in Port St. Lucie, consists of 25, three-floor buildings with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Built in 2007 by KD Construction of Florida, an affiliate construction firm of K&J. Property amenities include an exercise room, community room, two swimming pools, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, dog park, playground, and a car care center.

“We are always grateful when clients return to Greystone for their financing solutions,” said Mr. Dolny.

“We have completed numerous successful financings for K&J, and always strive for the client to receive the absolute best terms and execution. Long-term, fixed, low-rate financing, combined with a well-run property in a strong market is a recipe for long term success.”

“We relied on Reuben and his team to execute phenomenal terms for this refinance, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Greystone,” Karl Davis, principal at K&J.

About Greystone

Greystone is a national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

