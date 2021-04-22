Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,973 in the last 365 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.49.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.4 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 2020 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $72,000 (from a gain of $22,000 to a gain of $94,000) for the three month period.

  • Gain on sale of loans increased $464,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, to $908,000, compared to $444,000 for the 2020 period. The increase is the result of a significant increase in the number of consumers who are refinancing their mortgage due to the current low interest rate environment.

  • The provision for loan losses decreased $235,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, to $515,000, compared to $750,000 for the 2020 period. The provision for loan losses was elevated in 2020 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.49. Basic earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.44 with diluted earnings per share of $0.43.

  • Return on average assets was 0.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.74% for the corresponding period of 2020.

  • Return on average equity was 8.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 7.83% for the corresponding period of 2020.

COVID-19 Activity

  • Approximately one third of employees working remotely.

  • As of March 31, 2021, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $12.3 million in loan principal remaining in deferral.

  • All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

  • Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.

  • Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through December 2020.

  • Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheet at March 31, 2021 total $19.8 million.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.47 basic and diluted, compared to $0.44 basic and $0.43 diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2020. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.73% and 8.35% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.73% and 7.77% for the corresponding period of 2020. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 2.88%, compared to and 3.19% for the corresponding period of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 31 basis points ("bps"), while the investment portfolio yield declined 77 bps, respectively, during the current low interest rate environment. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposit liabilities decreased 60 bps as rates paid were decreased significantly during 2020 due to the economic impact of COVID-19 prolonging the low interest rate environment. These deposit rate decreases have partially offset the decline in earning asset yield.

Assets

Total assets increased $207.7 million to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020.  Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly due to deposit growth resulting from the various economic recovery programs instituted at the state and federal levels that impacted both commercial and retail customers, coupled with customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Net loans decreased $15.2 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial. Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened during the second half of 2020 and continues to rebound in 2021. The investment portfolio increased $11.8 million from March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested into short-term municipal bonds.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.69% at March 31, 2021 from 0.84% at March 31, 2020 as non-performing loans have decreased to $9.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $11.3 million at March 31, 2020 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was paid-off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $116,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2020

Deposits

Deposits increased $237.6 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $146.2 million to $478.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020.  Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk averse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis remains on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $7.5 million to $164.1 million at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.5 million at March 31, 2021 increased from a loss of $2.2 million at March 31, 2020 primarily as a result of a change in the net excess of the projected benefit obligations under the defined benefit plan over the fair value of the plan’s assets, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $361,000, offset by an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $3.0 million at March 31, 2020 to an unrealized gain of $3.1 million at March 31, 2021). The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.25 at March 31, 2021 compared to $22.23 at March 31, 2020, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.65% at March 31, 2021 compared to 9.27% at March 31, 2020. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.32 per share, respectively.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates eighteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com
 
THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT
 


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
 
    March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)   2021   2020   % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 28,539     $ 29,572     (3.49 ) %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions   249,149     48,189     417.02   %
Total cash and cash equivalents   277,688     77,761     257.10   %
                         
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value   166,895     155,522     7.31   %
Investment equity securities, at fair value   1,265     1,281     (1.25 ) %
Investment securities, trading   44     37     18.92   %
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value   15,032     14,611     2.88   %
Loans held for sale   2,568     4,294     (40.20 ) %
Loans   1,335,899     1,349,400     (1.00 ) %
Allowance for loan losses   (14,202 )   (12,500 )   13.62   %
Loans, net   1,321,697     1,336,900     (1.14 ) %
Premises and equipment, net   34,910     33,170     5.25   %
Accrued interest receivable   8,583     5,307     61.73   %
Bank-owned life insurance   33,839     29,228     15.78   %
Goodwill   17,104     17,104       %
Intangibles   618     836     (26.08 ) %
Operating lease right of use asset   3,088     3,278     (5.80 ) %
Deferred tax asset   3,717     3,281     13.29   %
Other assets   9,144     5,898     55.04   %
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,896,192     $ 1,688,508     12.30   %
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,085,448     $ 993,975     9.20   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   478,916     332,759     43.92   %
Total deposits   1,564,364     1,326,734     17.91   %
Short-term borrowings   6,650     17,741     (62.52 ) %
Long-term borrowings   141,094     171,903     (17.92 ) %
Accrued interest payable   988     1,635     (39.57 ) %
Operating lease liability   3,130     3,299     (5.12 ) %
Other liabilities   15,903     10,608     49.92   %
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,732,129     1,531,920     13.07   %
                         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued           n/a    
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,537,242 and
  7,521,491 shares issued; 7,057,017 and 7,041,266 shares outstanding		   41,873     41,786     0.21   %
Additional paid-in capital   52,818     51,701     2.16   %
Retained earnings   83,948     77,403     8.46   %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:            
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities   3,095     2,986     3.65   %
Defined benefit plan   (5,560 )   (5,199 )   (6.94 ) %
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225   (12,115 )   (12,115 )     %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   164,059     156,562     4.79   %
Non-controlling interest   4     26     (84.62 ) %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   164,063     156,588     4.77   %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,896,192     $ 1,688,508     12.30   %
                         


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2021   2020   % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:            
Loans including fees   $ 13,345     $ 14,657     (8.95 ) %
Investment securities:                        
Taxable   819     1,010     (18.91 ) %
Tax-exempt   171     145     17.93   %
Dividend and other interest income   260     349     (25.50 ) %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   14,595     16,161     (9.69 ) %
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Deposits   1,684     3,035     (44.51 ) %
Short-term borrowings   2     22     (90.91 ) %
Long-term borrowings   839     943     (11.03 ) %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   2,525     4,000     (36.88 ) %
             
NET INTEREST INCOME   12,070     12,161     (0.75 ) %
             
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   515     750     (31.33 ) %
             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   11,555     11,411     1.26   %
                         
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                        
Service charges   383     549     (30.24 ) %
Debt securities gains, available for sale   138     21     557.14   %
Equity securities (losses) gains   (23 )   20     (215.00 ) %
Securities gains (losses), trading   4     (14 )   128.57   %
Bank-owned life insurance   173     192     (9.90 ) %
Gain on sale of loans   908     444     104.50   %
Insurance commissions   157     127     23.62   %
Brokerage commissions   219     369     (40.65 ) %
Debit card income   380     274     38.69   %
Other   275     455     (39.56 ) %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   2,614     2,437     7.26   %
                         
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   5,598     5,667     (1.22 ) %
Occupancy   976     702     39.03   %
Furniture and equipment   809     860     (5.93 ) %
Software amortization   198     250     (20.80 ) %
Pennsylvania shares tax   352     285     23.51   %
Professional fees   583     622     (6.27 ) %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance   221     194     13.92   %
Marketing   63     53     18.87   %
Intangible amortization   53     62     (14.52 ) %
Other   1,098     1,415     (22.40 ) %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   9,951     10,110     (1.57 ) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   4,218     3,738     12.84   %
INCOME TAX PROVISION   771     661     16.64   %
NET INCOME   $ 3,447     $ 3,077     12.02   %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   6     4     50.00   %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 3,441     $ 3,073     11.98   %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.49     $ 0.44     11.36   %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.49     $ 0.43     13.95   %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC   7,055,116     7,040,740     0.20   %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED   7,055,116     7,102,990     (0.67 ) %
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE   $ 0.32     $ 0.32       %
                         


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans   $ 45,534     $ 349     3.11 %   $ 52,979     $ 404     3.07 %
All other loans   1,293,395     13,069     4.10 %   1,303,838     14,338     4.42 %
Total loans   1,338,929     13,418     4.06 %   1,356,817     14,742     4.37 %
Taxable securities   145,047     1,033     2.89 %   142,788     1,273     3.63 %
Tax-exempt securities   36,369     216     2.41 %   23,773     184     3.15 %
Total securities   181,416     1,249     2.79 %   166,561     1,457     3.56 %
Interest-bearing deposits   195,995     46     0.10 %   26,716     86     1.29 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,716,340     14,713     3.48 %   1,550,094     16,285     4.23 %
Other assets   124,074                   112,219                
                                     
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,840,414                   $ 1,662,313                
                                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                                            
Savings   $ 214,636     44     0.08 %   $ 177,840     91     0.21 %
Super Now deposits   289,236     267     0.37 %   219,826     424     0.78 %
Money market deposits   306,000     267     0.35 %   210,708     477     0.91 %
Time deposits   254,460     1,106     1.76 %   379,259     2,043     2.17 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,064,332     1,684     0.64 %   987,633     3,035     1.24 %
Short-term borrowings   5,680     2     0.14 %   10,847     22     0.85 %
Long-term borrowings   141,483     839     2.40 %   159,920     943     2.37 %
Total borrowings   147,163     841     2.32 %   170,767     965     2.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,211,495     2,525     0.85 %   1,158,400     4,000     1.39 %
Demand deposits   445,759             326,817          
Other liabilities   22,872             19,991          
Shareholders’ equity   160,288             157,105          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,840,414             $ 1,662,313          
Interest rate spread           2.63 %           2.84 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 12,188     2.88 %       $ 12,285     3.19 %
                                     


    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
Total interest income   $ 14,595     $ 16,161  
Total interest expense   2,525     4,000  
Net interest income   12,070     12,161  
Tax equivalent adjustment   118     124  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 12,188     $ 12,285  
                 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 3,441     $ 3,901     $ 4,472     $ 3,760     $ 3,073  
Net interest income   12,070     11,967     11,845     12,250     12,161  
Provision for loan losses   515     585     645     645     750  
Net security gains   119     374     1,011     196     27  
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains   2,495     2,701     3,024     2,423     2,409  
Non-interest expense   9,951     9,640     9,707     9,611     10,110  
                                         
Performance Statistics                                        
Net interest margin   2.88 %   2.81 %   2.76 %   3.01 %   3.19 %
Annualized return on average assets   0.75 %   0.85 %   0.97 %   0.85 %   0.74 %
Annualized return on average equity   8.59 %   9.55 %   11.05 %   9.60 %   7.83 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.04 %   0.06 %   0.06 %   0.05 %   0.04 %
Net charge-offs   116     211     193     168     144  
Efficiency ratio   67.96 %   65.36 %   64.89 %   65.10 %   68.96 %
                                         
Per Share Data                                        
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.49     $ 0.55     $ 0.63     $ 0.53     $ 0.44  
Diluted earnings per share   0.49     0.55     0.63     0.53     0.43  
Dividend declared per share   0.32     0.32     0.32     0.32     0.32  
Book value   23.25     23.27     23.05     22.66     22.23  
Common stock price:                    
High   27.78     27.30     22.83     27.75     35.36  
Low   20.55     19.61     19.61     20.01     19.05  
Close   24.09     26.01     19.85     22.71     24.30  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic   7,055     7,050     7,045     7,042     7,041  
Fully Diluted   7,055     7,050     7,045     7,042     7,103  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued   7,537     7,533     7,528     7,523     7,521  
Treasury   480     480     480     480     480  
                               


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 1,896,192     $ 1,834,643     $ 1,840,779     $ 1,838,364     $ 1,688,508  
Loans, net   1,321,697     1,330,524     1,335,711     1,336,370     1,336,900  
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104  
Intangibles   618     671     724     777     836  
Total deposits   1,564,364     1,494,443     1,491,810     1,474,305     1,326,734  
Noninterest-bearing   478,916     449,357     434,248     418,324     332,759  
Savings   224,890     209,924     202,781     195,964     183,929  
NOW   290,355     287,775     268,463     268,348     229,919  
Money Market   324,207     283,742     274,480     247,753     204,832  
Time Deposits   245,996     263,645     311,838     343,915     375,295  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,085,448     1,045,086     1,057,562     1,055,980     993,975  
                     
Core deposits*   1,318,368     1,230,798     1,179,972     1,130,389     951,439  
Shareholders’ equity   164,059     164,142     162,422     159,578     156,562  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 9,272     $ 10,334     $ 10,553     $ 11,097     $ 11,300  
Non-performing loans to total assets   0.49 %   0.56 %   0.57 %   0.60 %   0.67 %
Allowance for loan losses   14,202     13,803     13,429     12,977     12,500  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.06 %   1.03 %   1.00 %   0.96 %   0.93 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   153.17 %   133.57 %   127.25 %   116.94 %   110.62 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.69 %   0.77 %   0.78 %   0.82 %   0.84 %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.65 %   8.95 %   8.82 %   8.68 %   9.27 %
                               
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
 


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2021   2020
GAAP net income   $ 3,441     $ 3,073  
Less: net securities gains, net of tax     94       22  
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 3,347     $ 3,051  
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
Return on average assets (ROA)   0.75 %   0.74 %
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.02 %   0.01 %
Non-GAAP core ROA   0.73 %   0.73 %
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
Return on average equity (ROE)   8.59 %   7.83 %
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.24 %   0.06 %
Non-GAAP core ROE   8.35 %   7.77 %
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.49     $ 0.44  
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.02      
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.47     $ 0.44  
     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021   2020
Diluted EPS   $ 0.49     $ 0.43  
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.02      
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.47     $ 0.43  
                 


COVID-19 Loan Deferrals as of March 31, 2021
 
(In Thousands)   Amount
Commercial, financial, and agricultural   $ 1,710  
Real estate mortgage:    
Residential   2,177  
Commercial   8,307  
Consumer automobile loans   96  
Other consumer installment loans   55  
Total loan deferrals   $ 12,345  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.