Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Generate $520.02 Billion By 2027: Allied Market Research

Surge in huge financial challenges among investors and other external forces that enforce business to manage finances for their business expansions drive the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The investment banking & trading services providers had a significant revenue growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Surge in huge financial challenges among investors and other external forces that enforce business to manage finances for their business expansions and rise in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies drive the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. However, increase in cyber-attacks & data thefts and strict government regulations by government bodies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries offer significant opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The investment banking & trading services providers had a significant revenue growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, key market players encountered several challenges including market democratization, changing financial regulations, shift to remote working environment, and rapid advancement in technology.

Banks & financial institutions that offer investment banking solutions have been adapting their existing business models and operational platforms to sustain in the market during the pandemic.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global investment banking & trading services market based on service type, industry vertical, and region. By service type, the trading & related services segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the financial advisory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly one-third of the global investment banking & trading services market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue 2027. However, the healthcare segment would portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global investment banking & trading services market analyzed in the report include Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., Barclays, Deutsche Bank AG, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

