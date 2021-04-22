ABT ASSOCIATES SETS NEW TARGET TO REDUCE CARBON EMISSIONS 33 PERCENT BY 2025

--GOAL IS ZERO EMISSIONS BY 2050--

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates, a global consulting and research company working in more than 50 countries, has set a new target to reduce its global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 33 percent by 2025 over a 2019 base year. To date, Abt has reduced its U.S.-based emission by 49.7 percent since 2012. The company has committed to decarbonizing by 2050.

Abt met its first GHG emissions reduction target of 25 percent over the 2012 base year four years ahead of schedule in 2017. The company has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability and climate governance by global environmental non-profit CDP.

“Climate change exacerbates every social and environmental problem Abt works to address,” said President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan. “We are committed to tackling this challenge with our clients and partners, and through the systematic reduction of our own carbon emissions.”

Abt’s GHG inventory is externally audited and verified every two years. Public reporting is done through The Climate Registry, the CDP, the UNGC Communications on Progress, and Abt’s annual Mission Impact Report.

Following best practice, the scope of inventory expands every target period to capture the true extent of GHG emissions. For the period 2019-2025, Abt is expanding the scope of GHG monitoring to include telecommuting, project site emissions, and U.K. and Australia offices. This is in addition to air travel, commuting activity, energy footprint of buildings, refrigerants, and data centers. The new target was developed using a science-based target methodology and is modeled to reflect various post-COVID-19 scenarios of a “new normal.”

“Our new GHG emissions reduction target is in line with the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C,” said Flanagan. “It’s imperative that we do meet that goal, because the devastation caused by climate change is getting worse every year.”

