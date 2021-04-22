Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Company Chooses WooRank to Broadcast Digital Strategy

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced that a leading American media company has chosen its digital marketing SaaS tool, WooRank, for optimization and visibility.

The media and broadcasting company began in Salt Lake City, Utah and now owns more than a dozen radio stations and a television station. The company also provides marketing and communications strategy, branding services and broadcast syndication and distribution services. With so many different broadcast ventures, leadership sought out an all-in-one digital marketing tool that could provide a single source of truth for all online efforts.

The company selected WooRank against a sea of competitors due to its ease of use, wide range of SEO-related products, customization and benchmarking abilities across markets. With WooRank, this media company will be able to analyze and optimize all online performance in one place.

“WooRank is the perfect fit for a large media company,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Especially when measuring success across several markets, WooRank is extremely flexible and we can’t wait to show them what we can offer.” 

About Bridgeline Digital 
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.
 
Contact: 
Jeremy LaDuque 
EVP of Marketing 
Bridgeline Digital 
press@bridgeline.com 


