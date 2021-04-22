Membrane Chromatography Market Size to Reach USD 641.87 Million in 2028; CAGR of 15.8%: Reports And Data

Key companies in the global market include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, GL Sciences Inc., Regis Techno

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing use of ion-exchange chromatography in pharmaceutical drugs analysis, rapid developments in biopharmaceutical sector, and rising investments in R&D are key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 198.51 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends – Growing demand and production of biologics

The global membrane chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 641.87 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing investment in research and development in biopharmaceutical sector, stringent regulatory assessment for validation of downstream purification processes, and growing demand for biologics are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising application of membrane chromatography in drug development processes is also a key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Membrane chromatography uses membranes with micro-sized pores with functional ligands on the inner surface of the pores throughout the membranes. High surface area and large pore size offers high dynamic binding capacities and can be easily incorporated into processes for removing impurities or purifying select molecules such as coagulation factors or viral vectors. Numerous benefits of membrane chromatography such as high binding efficiency, high flow rates, enhanced scalability and flexibility, reduced consumption of buffer, and lower operational costs have boosted its adoption across research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies. This is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing use of single-use membrane chromatography have efficiently contributed to the purification of viral vectors and have supported the rapid growth in treatment of genetic disorders. These membranes are also widely used in production of monoclonal antibodies and this is expected to drive adoption of membrane chromatography among end use industries over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals, high equipment costs, and low awareness about the technique is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Consumables segment revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period owing to rising demand and application of capsules, cassettes, and cartridges for purification processes for lab-scale manufacturing and biomanufacturing.

Ion-exchange segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to increasing application of ion-exchange chromatography in pharmaceutical drug analysis procedures such as product development and quality control testing. Ion-exchange chromatography is extensively used to improve stability and solubility of pharmaceutical active compounds and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

Flow-through segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to its multiple advantages such as high-flow rate, reduced buffer consumption, and minimal costs associated with cleaning of columns. The technique is widely used in monoclonal antibody polishing process and virus purification and this is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing investment to expand R&D activities, and growing demand for biologics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing investment in biotechnology sector, rapid development of advanced infrastructure, and rising financial support from government for research and development.

In February 2021, 3M Health Care launched 3M Polisher ST Product, which is a synthetic, fully encapsulated single-use membrane chromatography solution that can replace reusable polishing columns for biologic drug manufacturing.

Key companies in the global market include:

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M Company

GE Healthcare

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

LLC, GL Sciences Inc.

Regis Technologies, Inc.

Restek Corporation

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global membrane chromatography market based on technique, product, operation mode, end-use industry, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography Cation Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Affinity Membrane Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Consumables Capsules, Cassettes, and Cartridges Syringe Filters Filter Plates Spin Columns Membrane Discs and Sheets Other Consumables

Accessories

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Flow-through Membrane Chromatography

Bind-elute Membrane Chromatography

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



