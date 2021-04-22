Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,968 in the last 365 days.

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Stereotaxis and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

Stereotaxis stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/stereotaxis-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.