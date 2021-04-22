Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



The investigation seeks to determine whether Stereotaxis and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

Stereotaxis stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/stereotaxis-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.



