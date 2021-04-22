Informa Tech Automotive Group Launches All-New Automotive Tech Week Series

Valuable Insight into Automotive Technology Innovation and Strategy

DETROIT, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Tech Automotive Group has announced the launch of their all-new Automotive Tech Week Series – Starting in 2021 with Automotive Tech Week: Europe (September) and Automotive Tech Week (November). The series is delivered both in-person and virtually, all around the world, throughout the year.

Informa Tech Automotive Group combines the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive. To better serve the automotive tech industry, the three brands came together as one in 2019.​

Each brand came with its own strengths and specialties. However, there was one thing each had in common: industry - leading intelligence. The unforeseen circumstances of a global pandemic transitioned the group into a virtual world. Their unique offering enabled them to transition effectively, to provide their audience the opportunity to obtain an abundance of valuable insight, both Live and OnDemand, through their virtual event series – TU-Automotive Detroit, WardsAuto Interiors Conference, WardsAuto User Experience Conference, ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles, TU-Automotive Europe and Wards Intelligence Focus: Electrification. Having been one of the first to go to market with such a comprehensive virtual event schedule, Informa Tech Automotive Group learned an exceptional amount, enabling their audience to capitalize on the benefits of the new virtual realm.​

Following the success of their virtual events and the continued impact of COVID-19, in 2021, the group is proud to launch ​their new Automotive Tech Week Series. Located in-person around the world and available virtually, this series will cover the latest in ​Automotive Technology innovation and strategy. The series will provide all the industry insight their audience knows and loves,​ as well as opportunities to network with peers involved in all aspects of automotive technology. ​

Automotive Tech Week offers multiple annual opportunities to discuss the latest in Connectivity, Mobility, ADAS & Autonomy, Software Architectures, Fleets, Cockpit of the Future, ​Electrification, Advanced Propulsion, Future Dealer, and much more. Whether you take part in September virtually ​to examine automotive trends in Europe, or attend in November in Michigan, USA to debate global trends, the Automotive Tech Week series offers multiple ​opportunities throughout the year to take advantage of the combined expertise Informa Tech Automotive Group has to offer. You can rest assured that with​ Informa AllSecure , their world-class health and safety initiative, they will build safe and secure events for you to attend.​

Automotive Tech Week is also a time to celebrate! In 2021, join Informa Tech Automotive Group in November for the Wards 10 Best Series, ​celebrating the best in Interiors, User Experience, Engines & Propulsion Systems. They will also be hosting ​the Informa Tech Automotive Awards (formally known as TU-Automotive Awards), celebrating companies and ​individuals who have made significant industry impact despite the challenges of the past year. ​

From the board room to the design center, from the plant floor to the dealer showroom, Informa Tech Automotive Group’s audience consists of ​all key aspects in the industry. With their team of subject matter experts, they promise to deliver the appropriate tools ​and insights to ensure the global community is successful in 2021 and beyond.​

To learn more and remain up-to-date on Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Automotive Tech Week Series, please visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/events/.

