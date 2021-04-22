Dynamic Signal Announces Contract With U. S. Steel To Aid Brand Transformation Through Meaningful Employee Communication

Dynamic Signal platform will connect employees across the U.S. as part of U. S. Steel’s Best of Both(SM) strategy focused on sustainability, innovation, and providing customer solutions.

/EIN News/ -- SAN BRUNO, CA., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced a partnership with the United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer who is now looking to modernize their employee communications and invest in building stronger, more direct connections and engagements with their frontline workers.

This announcement illustrates U.S. Steel’s commitment to investing in technology to further aid the company’s strategic transformation into a world-competitive, customer-centric steel maker focused on creating a more secure, sustainable future for its stakeholders, including its employees.

U.S. Steel will activate thousands of their employees on a branded mobile app from Dynamic Signal that will become a one-stop shop where employees from the front line to the front office can go to hear from leadership team members and see the latest company and industry news. Employees will also be encouraged to interact with and share company content, facilitating increased employee engagement and brand equity.

Dynamic Signal works with hundreds of enterprise companies that are on a journey to transform the employee experience. Dynamic Signal will also be providing additional learning resources for employee communication and engagement best practices to further support the commitment of building a stronger employee connection.

“As we’ve learned over the past year, it’s critical that companies are meeting and engaging with their employees through meaningful, authentic communication wherever they are,” said Eric Brown, Dynamic Signal’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our platform is designed for reaching a global and dispersed workforce, and we’re thrilled to take this big, evolutionary step with U.S. Steel and their employees.”

Dynamic Signal’s award-winning mobile, desktop, and web applications are creating a more connected, inclusive, and engaged workforce where all people—from factory workers and field employees to knowledge workers across time zones— feel valued and empowered to be their best. For over a decade, the platform has built aligned, productive, actively engaged communities and employee advocates for hundreds of companies across industries. Now, Dynamic Signal leverages its people-focused expertise to work towards a more equitable workforce for all.

“It’s essential that we create a more inclusive, engaged and informed workforce,” said U.S. Steel Vice President and Chief Communications Officer John O. Ambler. “Dynamic Signal’s powerful communication platform provides us with the tools we need to advance our strategic transformation. Their user-friendly platform provides the positive setting and experience needed to effectively promote engagement.”

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connecting organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of companies across every business sector, including more than 30 percent of the Fortune 100, increase brand equity, reduce risk, and grow their businesses using Dynamic Signal to securely deliver personalized, timely information to millions of employees around the world, on the channels and devices they prefer. Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Azure Active Directory, Salesforce, Workday, and Oracle HCM. From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in every time zone, Dynamic Signal customers can connect, engage and activate everyone in the organization for a dramatic improvement in the employee experience and business results. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

About U.S. Steel

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U.S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U.S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U.S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U.S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

Michelle Kerr Chief Marketing Officer, Dynamic Signal mkerr@dynamicsignal.com Amanda Malkowski Corporate Communications, U.S. Steel almalkowski@uss.com