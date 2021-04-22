Sidoti Announces Its Next Virtual Microcap Conference, to Be Held May 19-20, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”), a widely respected independent securities research and trading firm that has specialized in small- and micro-cap equities for over two decades, will host its next Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19-20, 2021.



Sidoti has become known for its proficiency in facilitating meaningful interaction between issuers and investors, largely through its multiple conference events. Its status as a registered broker-dealer, with experienced securities research analysts and an active sales force, affords Sidoti opportunities, on a daily basis, to connect with and promote significant information flow between small and microcap issuers and the investors that focus on equities in the sector.

Next month’s Virtual Microcap Conference will feature a curated list of about 60 companies drawn from a broad array of industries, including technology, industrials, healthcare, consumer discretionary and telecommunication services. The investment forum is set to take place over two days to provide presenting companies and investors with the opportunity to partake in focused and productive interactions. In addition to many of the 500 institutional investors Sidoti counts as clients, the firm has been able to attract a growing number of family offices, high-net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors and retail investors to its events.

Last year, after several years of hosting events that featured both small and microcap companies in the same forum, Sidoti determined it could better serve the microcap community by holding smaller, more focused conferences specifically targeting the needs of the sector – one that has traditionally been underserved. The initiative has proven to be well-received by issuers and their IR professionals, as well as investor attendees. Its last two microcap events collectively featured nearly 100 companies, 800 one-on-one meetings and 1,300 registered investors.

“Our team focuses on carefully selecting microcap companies that are looking for the opportunity to share insights, provide operational updates and raise their overall visibility to the host of institutional, RIA, family office, high-net-worth and retail investors in attendance at our conferences,” stated Peter Sidoti, the firm’s CEO and founder. “Given the challenges in uncovering ‘alpha’ in today’s equity markets, we believe that investors are increasingly looking for investment opportunities among emerging, lesser-known microcap companies. Our conference, which focuses on the sector, is intended to provide a valuable service by helping to facilitate that discovery process.”

For more information and to register for the upcoming Virtual Microcap Conference, visit https://sidoticonference.com / events/ .

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$3 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors through its conferences ( www.sidotico n ference.com ) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows hosted each year.

