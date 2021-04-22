Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State completes sale of 145 S. Front St.

COLUMBUS – Today the Ohio Department of Administrative Services announced the completion of the sale of the former state-owned property at 145 S. Front St., Columbus to the Columbus Partnership. The site most recently housed parts of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, but has not been in use since 2007.

“As the State of Ohio’s real estate needs changed, it was clear that this property was no longer needed,” said Matt Whatley, Interim Director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services. “With its prime location, we are pleased that the site will find new life under the guidance of the Columbus Partnership.”

The purchase price of the approximately 200,000 square feet building situated on 1.71 acres, along with the corresponding land and underground garage, was $3 million. Its sale was authorized by Amended Substitute House Bill 481 of the 133rd General Assembly and approved by the United States Department of Labor.

“Riverfronts are treasured assets of great cities around the world,” said Alex Fischer, president and CEO, Columbus Partnership. “Incredible work has been done on both sides of the Scioto Mile already. We’re excited to contribute to it, especially as Columbus emerges from the pandemic with strong economic momentum.”

The official closing was today, signifying the completion of the sale. The Columbus Partnership takes possession immediately.

###

