Florida HIA (Hospitality Industry Association) celebrates National Travel and Tourism Tourism Day 2021

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida HIA , an association for people employed in the Florida hospitality industry, will host a scavenger hunt in our nation’s oldest city St. Augustine May 2nd to May 8th for all people working in the Florida hospitality industry celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week (#NTTW21).This year, #NTTW2021 will recognize the POWER OF TRAVEL and the industry’s role in bringing back our vibrant communities, restoring the U.S. economy, rebuilding our workforce and reconnecting America.There is no cost to participate in the historical scavenger hunt. Questions will be available for Florida hospitality workers to download on April 28th from the Florida HIA ( www.FloridaHIA.com ) website. “Hunters” will travel around the city to gather answers to questions while they learn about the history of St. Augustine. After “Hunters” complete their answers, they will drop them off at the St. Augustine / Ponite Vedra & The Beaches VCB’s (VCB) office 29 Old Mission Avenue. St. Augustine from May 2nd to May 8th.Correct answer sheets will be drawn May 10th and winners will receive prizes from the destination to visit later in the year during the “Nights of Lights” holiday celebration.In partnership with the St Augustine Attractions Association and the VCB we invite all Florida hospitality industry workers to participate in this unique and fun event.Travel & tourism is the #1 industry in the state of Florida and our goal is to showcase the rich history of what Florida has to offer. We understand the more our industry workers know about our state the better “Ambassadors” they can be for our visiting guests.For more information on the National Travel & Tourism scavenger hunt go to http://www.floridahia.com/national-travel-tourism-week.html ###About Florida HIA (Hospitality Industry Association): Florida HIA is a membership organization providing exclusive benefits to people employed in the Florida hospitality and tourism industry. It was created to encourage our industry employees to experience our great state and to have a better knowledge for our visiting guests. For more information about Florida HIA contact Keith@FloridaHIA.com or go to http://www.floridahia.com/