Better Choice Announces Investment and Long-Term Partnership with World Series Champion Justin Turner and wife Kourtney Turner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced a partnership with All-Star Third Baseman Justin Turner, his wife Kourtney Turner and their two miniature pinchers, Moonshine and Rigby.



“We are incredibly excited to work with Justin, Kourtney and their two pups, Moonshine and Rigby,” said CEO Scott Lerner. “Justin’s professional success and personal values align closely with what we are all about at Better Choice, and we are looking forward to working together as we continue to grow the Halo brand domestically and internationally.”

“In addition to making a name for himself on the field, Justin and Kourtney actively give back to their community through the Justin Turner Foundation, which supports homeless veterans and children battling life-altering illnesses. As a former officer in the United States Marine Corps, I’m really looking forward to exploring ways in which our foundation, The Halo Pet Foundation, can join forces with the Justin Turner Foundation and make an even bigger impact,” continued Mr. Lerner.

“Kourtney and I have been Halo customers for a number of years, so it’s exciting for us to be able stand behind a brand that we already know and trust. As an athlete, I know that what I eat every day has a direct correlation to my performance, which is why it’s so important to us that our four-legged members of the family, Moonshine and Rigby, eat just as well as we do,” said Justin Turner.

“Getting to know Scott and the team over the last few months has been a pleasure, and as an investor I’m looking forward to being a part of the Better Choice story as they continue to grow and launch new products,” added Mr. Turner.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

About Justin and Kourtney Turner

Justin Turner is a third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball and made his major league debut in 2009. Born in Long Beach, California, Justin returned home and joined the Dodgers in 2014, where he was named an All-Star in 2017, the 2017 National League Championship Series MVP and a 2020 World Series Champion. Justin and his wife Kourtney reside in Los Angeles with their two dogs, Moonshine and Rigby, and founded the Justin Turner Foundation in 2016 to support homeless veterans, children (and their families) battling life-altering illnesses and diseases and various youth baseball organizations. For more information, please visit https://justinturnerfoundation.com/ Justin is represented by VaynerSports, founded by legendary entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

