Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income of $17.1 Million, Wealth Assets Under Management Surpass $20 Billion

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes due diligence and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with WSFS Financial Corporation (“WSFS”) and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $18.7 million, or $0.93 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $15.5 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We are pleased with the start of 2021, posting another quarter of solid earnings and strong credit performance,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “We saw modest improvement in the net interest margin and our wealth business continues to deliver consistent fee income as wealth assets under management surpassed the $20 billion milestone. While working through merger preparation efforts, we remain steadfast in our focus of achieving solid financial results for our shareholders, as well as serving our customers and communities in which we serve.”

On April 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2021.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a $256 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses (the “Provision”), which includes the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, off-balance sheet credit exposures, and accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was a recovery of $5.2 million, as compared to a recovery of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Total noninterest income decreased $2.2 million, total noninterest expense decreased $921 thousand, and income tax expense increased $988 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a $256 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.9 million, a $262 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $515 thousand, a decrease of $403 thousand as compared to $918 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.4 million, an increase of $141 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 3.04% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 2.96% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The change in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included an increase of $384 thousand in tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, a decrease of $678 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases, and a decrease of $487 thousand in interest expense on deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $384 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 1.63%, a 12 basis point increase as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities increased $59.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $1.1 million as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 3.90%, a one basis point increase as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases decreased $50.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $467 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 0.22%, a 5 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $152.9 million as compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest income of $19.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 declined $2.2 million as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a nonrecurring $2.3 million gain on sale of long-lived assets recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the sale of owned office space. This decrease, coupled with a decrease of $592 thousand in net gain on sale of loans was partially offset by increases of $755 thousand and $248 thousand in capital markets revenue and fees for wealth management services, respectively.

  • Noninterest expense of $37.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 declined $921 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the lack of nonrecurring facility charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 which included $1.6 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $801 thousand of disposal expense of leasehold improvements and equipment associated with the sale of owned office space and the early termination of leased office space.

    These prior quarter facility driven charges, which are detailed in the appendix to this earnings release as non-core items, were coupled with first quarter noninterest expense decreases of $900 thousand, $378 thousand, and $334 thousand in salaries and wages, advertising expense, and professional fees, respectively. Partially offsetting these decreases were $1.6 million of due diligence and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with WSFS and increases of $1.0 million and $829 thousand in Pennsylvania bank shares tax and employee benefits, respectively.
  • A recovery of Provision of $5.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a recovery of Provision of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The recovery of Provision of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily comprised of a $5.5 million recovery of provision for credit losses on loans and leases, partially offset by a $259 thousand provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in current and forward-looking economic assumptions, as well as projected prepayments, included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $642 thousand, a decrease of $1.7 million as compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 22.93% as compared to 20.86% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to a $323 thousand discrete tax item related to non-deductible merger-related expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020

  • Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, as compared to a net loss of $11.4 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020. A recovery of Provision of $5.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $35.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a difference of $40.6 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income increased $1.5 million, total noninterest expense increased $4.3 million, and income tax expense increased $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.

  • Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.9 million, a decrease of $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $515 thousand as compared to $949 thousand for the same period in 2020. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million as compared to the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 3.38% for the same period in 2020. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 3.29% for the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The change in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $7.8 million, $6.3 million, $443 thousand, and $132 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases, interest paid on deposits, interest expense on short-term borrowings, and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $8.2 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 3.90%, a 72 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average loans and leases decreased $131.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $132 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 1.63%, a 76 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average available for sale investment securities increased $216.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $6.2 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 0.22%, an 86 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $240.7 million as compared to the same period in 2020.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $443 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $108.6 million decrease in average short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, coupled with a 117 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Noninterest income of $19.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 represented a $1.5 million increase over the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by increases of $1.9 million and $1.7 million in other operating income and fees for wealth management services, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $765 thousand and $532 thousand in capital markets revenue and net gain on sale of loans, respectively. The $1.9 million increase in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020 due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets, as compared to a $137 thousand gain on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Noninterest expense of $37.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 represented a $4.3 million increase over the same period in 2020. Increases of $2.5 million, $1.6 million, and $633 thousand in other operating expenses, merger related expenses, and Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $225 thousand, $189 thousand, $159 thousand, and $123 thousand in advertising expense, furniture, fixtures and equipment expense, salaries and wages, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively. The $2.5 million increase in other operating expenses was driven by a $1.9 million increase in deferred compensation expense as market fluctuations resulted in a $1.1 million reduction in expense in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $801 thousand of expense in the first quarter of 2021.

  • A recovery of Provision of $5.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $35.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $40.6 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $642 thousand, a decrease of $3.4 million as compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter in 2020.

  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 22.93% as compared to 20.94% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to a $323 thousand discrete tax item related to non-deductible merger-related expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2021 Compared to December 31, 2020

  • Total assets as of March 31, 2021 were $4.91 billion, a decrease of $517.5 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $436.0 million, $48.9 million, and $30.8 million in available for sale investment securities, cash balances, and other assets, respectively.

  • Available for sale investment securities as of March 31, 2021 totaled $739.0 million, a decrease of $436.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2021, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020, partially offset by increases of $43.5 million and $17.3 million of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Government and agency securities, respectively.

  • Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.63 billion as of March 31, 2021 increased $4.8 million as compared to December 31, 2020. Increases of $40.4 million, $26.2 million and $3.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, construction loans and residential mortgage junior liens, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $27.3 million, $18.8 million, $11.9 million and $7.1 million in nonowner-occupied commercial mortgages, residential mortgage 1st liens, home equity lines of credit and leases, respectively.

    As of March 31, 2021, 31 consumer loans and leases in the amount of $4.5 million and 42 commercial loans in the amount of $61.5 million are within a deferral period under the Bank's modification programs, the total comprising 1.8% of the Bank’s portfolio loans and leases. Of those commercial loans within a deferral period, $57.0 million, or 92.6% of deferred commercial loans, continue to make interest-only payments.
  • The ACL on loans and leases was $47.6 million as of March 31, 2021 as compared to an ACL on loans and leases of $53.7 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $6.1 million. The difference in ACL on loans and leases between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as projected prepayments, included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020.

  • Deposits of $3.90 billion as of March 31, 2021 decreased $474.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $213.9 million, $204.4 million, and $37.1 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale non-maturity deposits, and noninterest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $37.5 million in money market accounts. The decrease in wholesale non-maturity deposits was primarily due to a decrease of approximately $200.0 million of wholesale deposits in the first quarter of 2021, which was used to partially fund the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily driven by management's active management of excess liquidity in this current interest rate environment.

  • Borrowings of $220.9 million as of March 31, 2021, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $12.0 million from December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $12.1 million in short-term borrowings.

  • Wealth assets totaled $20.06 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.08 billion from December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, wealth assets consisted of $12.80 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $946.3 million from December 31, 2020, and $7.26 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, an increase of $136.5 million from December 31, 2020.

  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of March 31, 2021, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In September 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued a final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. This final rule is consistent with the interim final rule issued by the U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                    
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
  As of or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		  
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 37,089     $ 85,026     $ 241,763     $ 448,113     $ 69,239    
Investment securities   761,877       1,198,346       584,529       550,974       537,592    
Loans held for sale   3,210       6,000       4,574       4,116       2,785    
Portfolio loans and leases   3,633,235       3,628,411       3,676,684       3,722,165       3,767,166    
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases   (47,562 )     (53,709 )     (56,428 )     (54,974 )     (54,070 )  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   198,738       199,576       200,445       201,315       202,225    
Total assets   4,914,508       5,432,022       5,046,939       5,271,311       4,923,033    
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,537,534       2,974,411       2,783,188       3,026,152       2,850,986    
Deposits - non-interest-bearing   1,364,716       1,401,843       1,230,391       1,217,496       927,922    
Short-term borrowings   60,027       72,161       23,456       28,891       162,045    
Long-term FHLB advances   39,941       39,906       44,872       44,837       47,303    
Subordinated notes   98,928       98,883       98,839       98,794       98,750    
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,983       21,935       21,889       21,843       21,798    
Total liabilities   4,291,412       4,809,700       4,434,322       4,667,637       4,329,854    
Total shareholders' equity   623,096       622,322       612,617       603,674       593,179    
                     
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 110,972     $ 245,904     $ 336,225     $ 195,966     $ 50,330    
Investment securities   760,625       701,258       574,094       542,321       542,876    
Loans held for sale   1,203       2,836       4,393       3,805       2,319    
Portfolio loans and leases   3,606,011       3,654,736       3,697,102       3,936,227       3,736,067    
Total interest-earning assets   4,478,811       4,604,734       4,611,814       4,678,319       4,331,592    
Goodwill and intangible assets   199,208       200,060       200,931       201,823       202,760    
Total assets   4,968,542       5,124,702       5,157,588       5,226,074       4,844,918    
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,613,004       2,765,941       2,891,652       2,969,113       2,853,712    
Short-term borrowings   32,020       29,130       29,913       136,816       140,585    
Long-term FHLB advances   39,921       43,634       44,849       46,161       47,335    
Subordinated notes   98,904       98,860       98,815       98,770       98,725    
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,955       21,905       21,859       21,814       21,768    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,805,804       2,959,470       3,087,088       3,272,674       3,162,125    
Total liabilities   4,343,552       4,507,444       4,548,395       4,625,511       4,229,908    
Total shareholders' equity   624,990       617,258       609,193       600,563       615,010    
                     
Income Statement                    
Net interest income $ 34,781     $ 35,037     $ 35,032     $ 37,385     $ 36,333    
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses   (5,246 )     (1,209 )     4,101       3,435       35,350    
Noninterest income   19,841       22,006       21,099       20,566       18,300    
Noninterest expense   37,703       38,624       35,197       35,503       33,403    
Income tax expense (benefit)   5,082       4,094       3,709       4,010       (2,957 )  
Net income (loss)   17,083       15,534       13,124       15,003       (11,163 )  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   -       (3 )     (40 )     (32 )     -    
Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation   17,083       15,537       13,164       15,035       (11,163 )  
Basic earnings per share   0.86       0.78       0.66       0.75       (0.56 )  
Diluted earnings per share   0.85       0.78       0.66       0.75       (0.56 )  
Net income (loss) (core) (1)   18,707       15,518       13,164       15,399       (11,163 )  
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)   0.94       0.78       0.66       0.77       (0.56 )  
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)   0.93       0.77       0.66       0.77       (0.56 )  
Dividends paid or accrued per share   0.27       0.27       0.27       0.26       0.26    
Profitability Indicators                    
Return on average assets   1.39 %     1.21 %     1.02 %     1.16 %     -0.93 %  
Return on average equity   11.09 %     10.01 %     8.60 %     10.07 %     -7.30 %  
Return on tangible equity(1)   16.87 %     15.44 %     13.47 %     15.86 %     -10.17 %  
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)   18.42 %     15.42 %     13.47 %     16.23 %     -10.17 %  
Return on average assets (core)(1)   1.53 %     1.20 %     1.02 %     1.19 %     -0.93 %  
Return on average equity (core)(1)   12.14 %     10.00 %     8.60 %     10.31 %     -7.30 %  
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   3.16 %     3.04 %     3.03 %     3.22 %     3.38 %  
Efficiency ratio(1)   64.48 %     64.81 %     61.16 %     58.75 %     59.46 %  
Share Data                    
Closing share price $ 45.51     $ 30.60     $ 24.87     $ 27.66     $ 28.38    
Book value per common share $ 31.34     $ 31.18     $ 30.70     $ 30.29     $ 29.78    
Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 21.39     $ 21.22     $ 20.69     $ 20.23     $ 19.66    
Price / book value   145.21 %     98.14 %     81.01 %     91.32 %     95.30 %  
Price / tangible book value(1)   212.76 %     144.20 %     120.20 %     136.73 %     144.35 %  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   20,050,736       20,027,658       20,021,617       20,008,219       20,053,159    
Shares outstanding, end of period   19,878,993       19,960,294       19,958,186       19,927,893       19,921,524    
Wealth Management Information:                    
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 20,059,371     $ 18,976,544     $ 17,244,307     $ 17,012,903     $ 15,593,732    
Fees for wealth management services $ 12,836     $ 12,588     $ 11,707     $ 9,069     $ 11,168    
Capital Ratios(3)                    
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")                    
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")   12.08 %     11.53 %     12.02 %     11.68 %     11.10 %  
Total capital to RWA   13.18 %     12.75 %     13.27 %     12.93 %     12.33 %  
Tier I leverage ratio   9.47 %     8.79 %     9.16 %     8.75 %     9.12 %  
Tangible equity ratio (1)   9.41 %     8.27 %     9.36 %     8.67 %     8.98 %  
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   12.08 %     11.53 %     12.02 %     11.68 %     11.10 %  
                     
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")                    
Tier I capital to RWA   12.15 %     11.86 %     11.48 %     11.27 %     10.80 %  
Total capital to RWA   15.73 %     15.55 %     15.19 %     15.14 %     14.62 %  
Tier I leverage ratio   9.53 %     9.04 %     8.75 %     8.44 %     8.88 %  
Tangible equity ratio (1)   9.02 %     8.09 %     8.52 %     7.95 %     8.30 %  
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   11.58 %     11.29 %     10.92 %     10.71 %     10.25 %  
                     
Asset Quality Indicators                    
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 642     $ 2,340     $ 2,187     $ 3,398     $ 4,073    
                     
Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 74,595     $ 68,892     $ 48,267     $ 55,171     $ 14,833    
Total classified loans and leases   129,120       153,011       175,501       154,687       60,972    
Total criticized loans and leases $ 203,715     $ 221,903     $ 223,768     $ 209,858     $ 75,805    
                     
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 5,197     $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418     $ 7,557    
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   -       -       -       -       -    
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 5,197     $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418     $ 7,557    
                     
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 1,903     $ 2,001     $ 4,153     $ 3,223     $ 3,380    
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due   5,396       10,847       9,351       10,022       19,930    
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due   -       -       -       -       -    
Total delinquent loans and leases $ 7,299     $ 12,848     $ 13,504     $ 13,245     $ 23,310    
                     
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.20 %     0.35 %     0.37 %     0.36 %     0.62 %  
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.15 %     0.30 %     0.25 %     0.27 %     0.53 %  
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)   0.07 %     0.25 %     0.24 %     0.35 %     0.44 %  
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases   0.14 %     0.15 %     0.23 %     0.23 %     0.20 %  
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO   0.14 %     0.15 %     0.23 %     0.23 %     0.20 %  
NPAs / total assets   0.11 %     0.10 %     0.17 %     0.16 %     0.15 %  
ACL on loans and leases / NPLs   915.18 %     1012.23 %     656.37 %     653.05 %     715.50 %  
ACL / classified loans and leases   36.84 %     35.10 %     32.15 %     35.54 %     88.68 %  
ACL / criticized loans and leases   23.35 %     24.20 %     25.22 %     26.20 %     71.33 %  
ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans   1.31 %     1.48 %     1.53 %     1.48 %     1.44 %  
ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)   1.33 %     1.50 %     1.56 %     1.51 %     1.47 %  
(Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)   1.46 %     1.65 %     1.73 %     1.69 %     1.68 %  
                     
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 1,480     $ 1,737     $ 1,393     $ 1,792     $ 3,248    
TDRs in compliance with modified terms   6,967       7,046       8,590       10,013       4,852    
Total TDRs $ 8,447     $ 8,783     $ 9,983     $ 11,805     $ 8,100    
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.                    
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.                    
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. Beginning with the March 31, 2020 call report, the capital ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.  
                     


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                    
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $ 10,311     $ 11,287     $ 15,670     $ 16,408     $ 17,803    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   37,089       85,026       241,763       448,113       69,239    
  Cash and cash equivalents   47,400       96,313       257,433       464,521       87,042    
Investment securities, available for sale   738,974       1,174,964       564,774       530,581       516,466    
Investment securities, held to maturity   14,126       14,759       11,725       12,592       13,369    
Investment securities, trading   8,777       8,623       8,030       7,801       7,757    
Loans held for sale   3,210       6,000       4,574       4,116       2,785    
Portfolio loans and leases, originated   3,405,128       3,380,727       3,396,068       3,422,890       3,424,601    
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired   228,107       247,684       280,616       299,275       342,565    
  Total portfolio loans and leases   3,633,235       3,628,411       3,676,684       3,722,165       3,767,166    
Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases   (45,285 )     (50,783 )     (52,968 )     (51,659 )     (50,365 )  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases   (2,277 )     (2,926 )     (3,460 )     (3,315 )     (3,705 )  
  Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (47,562 )     (53,709 )     (56,428 )     (54,974 )     (54,070 )  
    Net portfolio loans and leases   3,585,673       3,574,702       3,620,256       3,667,191       3,713,096    
Premises and equipment   55,510       56,662       60,369       61,778       63,144    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   33,848       34,601       38,536       39,348       40,157    
Accrued interest receivable   15,058       15,440       16,609       15,577       12,017    
Mortgage servicing rights   2,493       2,626       2,881       3,440       4,115    
Bank owned life insurance   60,721       60,393       60,072       59,728       59,399    
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   5,986       12,666       4,506       4,506       11,928    
Goodwill   184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012    
Intangible assets   14,726       15,564       16,433       17,303       18,213    
Other investments   17,811       17,742       17,129       17,055       16,786    
Other assets   126,183       156,955       179,600       181,762       172,747    
      Total assets $ 4,914,508     $ 5,432,022     $ 5,046,939     $ 5,271,311     $ 4,923,033    
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 1,364,716     $ 1,401,843     $ 1,230,391     $ 1,217,496     $ 927,922    
  Interest-bearing   2,537,534       2,974,411       2,783,188       3,026,152       2,850,986    
    Total deposits   3,902,250       4,376,254       4,013,579       4,243,648       3,778,908    
Short-term borrowings   60,027       72,161       23,456       28,891       162,045    
Long-term FHLB advances   39,941       39,906       44,872       44,837       47,303    
Subordinated notes   98,928       98,883       98,839       98,794       98,750    
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,983       21,935       21,889       21,843       21,798    
Operating lease liabilities   39,543       40,284       42,895       43,693       44,482    
Accrued interest payable   6,358       6,277       7,984       7,907       7,230    
Other liabilities   122,382       154,000       180,808       178,024       169,338    
      Total liabilities   4,291,412       4,809,700       4,434,322       4,667,637       4,329,854    
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Common stock   24,715       24,714       24,710       24,662       24,655    
Paid-in capital in excess of par value   382,202       381,653       380,770       380,167       379,495    
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost   (91,774 )     (89,164 )     (89,100 )     (88,612 )     (88,540 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   154       8,948       10,139       9,019       8,869    
Retained earnings   308,569       296,941       286,865       279,165       269,395    
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity   623,866       623,092       613,384       604,401       593,874    
Noncontrolling interest   (770 )     (770 )     (767 )     (727 )     (695 )  
    Total shareholders' equity   623,096       622,322       612,617       603,674       593,179    
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,914,508     $ 5,432,022     $ 5,046,939     $ 5,271,311     $ 4,923,033    
                     


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
  Portfolio Loans and Leases as of
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 1,408,240     $ 1,435,575     $ 1,382,757     $ 1,375,904     $ 1,354,416  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   578,747       578,509       568,219       542,688       530,667  
Home equity lines of credit   157,418       169,337       179,125       194,767       209,278  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   602,584       621,369       660,923       695,270       710,495  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   27,400       23,795       26,150       33,644       35,583  
Construction   187,472       161,308       186,415       212,374       221,116  
  Total real estate loans   2,961,861       2,989,893       3,003,589       3,054,647       3,061,555  
Commercial & Industrial   486,824       446,438       465,315       457,529       491,298  
Consumer   39,226       39,683       47,043       43,762       45,951  
Leases   145,324       152,397       160,737       166,227       168,362  
  Total non-real estate loans and leases   671,374       638,518       673,095       667,518       705,611  
    Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,633,235     $ 3,628,411     $ 3,676,684     $ 3,722,165     $ 3,767,166  
                   
                   
  Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 56     $ 57     $ 849     $ 245     $ 181  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   1,355       1,659       3,597       4,046       2,543  
Home equity lines of credit   532       729       890       915       758  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   645       99       862       912       1,080  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   184       85       50       72       79  
  Total nonperforming real estate loans   2,772       2,629       6,248       6,190       4,641  
Commercial & Industrial   1,490       1,775       1,784       1,973       2,692  
Consumer   40       30       31       36       52  
Leases   895       872       534       219       172  
  Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases   2,425       2,677       2,349       2,228       2,916  
    Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 5,197     $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418     $ 7,557  
                   
                   
  Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ -     $ 240     $ (2 )   $ (4 )   $ (2 )
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   189       382       494       1,234       -  
Home equity lines of credit   -       -       -       (4 )     114  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   1       -       (13 )     420       727  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   -       -       -       -       -  
Construction   (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )
  Total net charge-offs of real estate loans   189       621       478       1,645       838  
Commercial & Industrial   (54 )     897       1,522       499       612  
Consumer   107       409       134       238       261  
Leases   400       413       53       1,016       2,362  
  Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases   453       1,719       1,709       1,753       3,235  
    Total net charge-offs $ 642     $ 2,340     $ 2,187     $ 3,398     $ 4,073  



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
  Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
U.S. Treasury securities $ 100     $ 500,100   $ 100   $ 100   $ 101
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   110,413       93,098     90,928     114,149     106,679
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   2,168       2,171     3,178     4,583     4,562
Mortgage-backed securities   497,328       453,857     431,822     377,204     374,775
Collateralized mortgage obligations   17,073       19,263     22,253     25,873     29,699
Collateralized loan obligations   99,666       94,404     6,500     -     -
Corporate bonds   11,576       11,421     9,343     8,022     -
Other debt securities   650       650     650     650     650
  Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 738,974     $ 1,174,964   $ 564,774   $ 530,581   $ 516,466
                   
                   
  Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
U.S. Treasury securities $ -     $ 5   $ -   $ -   $ 1
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   (2,597 )     649     995     1,103     1,036
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   16       22     27     30     10
Mortgage-backed securities   8,957       12,282     12,901     11,683     11,554
Collateralized mortgage obligations   522       583     662     702     778
Corporate bonds   576       421     343     22     -
  Total unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale $ 7,625     $ 13,866   $ 14,928   $ 13,540   $ 13,379
                   
                   
  Deposits
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
  Interest-bearing demand $ 671,854     $ 885,802   $ 815,561   $ 910,441   $ 750,127
  Money market   1,201,115       1,163,620     1,199,429     1,239,523     1,133,952
  Savings   286,124       282,406     245,167     249,636     247,799
  Retail time deposits   301,702       331,527     366,245     400,186     406,828
  Wholesale non-maturity deposits   70,605       275,011     77,356     146,463     198,888
  Wholesale time deposits   6,134       36,045     79,430     79,903     113,392
    Total interest-bearing deposits   2,537,534       2,974,411     2,783,188     3,026,152     2,850,986
  Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,364,716       1,401,843     1,230,391     1,217,496     927,922
      Total deposits $ 3,902,250     $ 4,376,254   $ 4,013,579   $ 4,243,648   $ 3,778,908
                   


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 34,578     $ 35,632     $ 36,799     $ 40,690     $ 42,795  
Interest on cash and cash equivalents   22       62       85       37       111  
Interest on investment securities   3,050       2,717       2,658       2,894       3,201  
  Total interest income   37,650       38,411       39,542       43,621       46,107  
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   1,424       1,891       2,967       4,476       7,637  
Interest on short-term borrowings   10       9       8       232       453  
Interest on FHLB advances   203       226       234       155       244  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   198       205       207       229       295  
Interest on subordinated notes   1,034       1,043       1,094       1,144       1,145  
Total interest expense   2,869       3,374       4,510       6,236       9,774  
  Net interest income   34,781       35,037       35,032       37,385       36,333  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses ("PCL")   (5,246 )     (1,209 )     4,101       3,435       35,350  
  Net interest income after PCL   40,027       36,246       30,931       33,950       983  
Noninterest income:                  
Fees for wealth management services   12,836       12,588       11,707       9,069       11,168  
Insurance commissions   1,464       1,393       1,682       1,303       1,533  
Capital markets revenue   1,596       841       3,314       2,975       2,361  
Service charges on deposits   696       756       663       603       846  
Loan servicing and other fees   304       360       373       452       461  
Net gain on sale of loans   250       842       1,021       3,134       782  
Net gain on sale of long-lived assets   6       2,297       -       -       -  
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       148  
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks   222       337       127       243       444  
Other operating income   2,467       2,592       2,212       2,787       557  
  Total noninterest income   19,841       22,006       21,099       20,566       18,300  
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and wages   16,830       17,730       17,201       16,926       16,989  
Employee benefits   3,687       2,858       3,026       3,221       3,500  
Occupancy and bank premises   2,892       3,624       3,055       3,033       3,015  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   2,242       2,400       2,481       2,120       2,431  
Impairment of long-lived assets   -       1,605       -       -       -  
Advertising   176       554       458       196       401  
Amortization of intangible assets   838       869       870       910       918  
Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses   1,646       -       -       -       -  
Professional fees   1,433       1,767       1,718       1,575       1,368  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   749       (339 )     115       116       116  
Data processing   1,404       1,501       1,403       1,479       1,394  
Other operating expenses   5,806       6,055       4,870       5,927       3,271  
  Total noninterest expense   37,703       38,624       35,197       35,503       33,403  
Income (loss) before income taxes   22,165       19,628       16,833       19,013       (14,120 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   5,082       4,094       3,709       4,010       (2,957 )
    Net income (loss) $ 17,083     $ 15,534     $ 13,124     $ 15,003     $ (11,163 )
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   -       (3 )     (40 )     (32 )     -  
    Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 17,083     $ 15,537     $ 13,164     $ 15,035     $ (11,163 )
                   
Per share data:                  
Weighted average shares outstanding   19,907,873       19,958,567       19,945,634       19,926,737       20,053,159  
Dilutive common shares   142,863       69,091       75,983       81,482       -  
Weighted average diluted shares   20,050,736       20,027,658       20,021,617       20,008,219       20,053,159  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86     $ 0.78     $ 0.66     $ 0.75     $ (0.56 )
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.85     $ 0.78     $ 0.66     $ 0.75     $ (0.56 )
Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.27     $ 0.27     $ 0.27     $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Effective tax rate   22.93 %     20.86 %     22.03 %     21.09 %     20.94 %


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)             
(dollars in thousands)
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020
    Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates
Earned/
Paid		 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates
Earned/ Paid		 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/
Paid		 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/
Paid		 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid
                                 
Assets:                                
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks   $ 110,972   $ 22   0.08 % $ 245,904   $ 62   0.10 % $ 336,225   $ 85   0.10 % $ 195,966   $ 37   0.08 % $ 50,330   $ 111   0.89 %
Investment securities - available for sale:                                
    Taxable     735,508     2,947   1.62 %   675,642     2,561   1.51 %   550,199     2,562   1.85 %   516,823     2,775   2.16 %   516,244     3,065   2.39 %
    Tax-exempt     2,170     14   2.62 %   2,490     16   2.56 %   3,690     23   2.48 %   4,572     26   2.29 %   4,909     28   2.29 %
      Total investment                        securities - available
      for sale		     737,678     2,961   1.63 %   678,132     2,577   1.51 %   553,889     2,585   1.86 %   521,395     2,801   2.16 %   521,153     3,093   2.39 %
                                 
Investment securities - held to maturity     14,329     73   2.07 %   15,093     57   1.50 %   12,248     57   1.85 %   13,126     73   2.24 %   13,195     87   2.65 %
Investment securities - trading     8,618     19   0.89 %   8,033     86   4.26 %   7,957     21   1.05 %   7,800     24   1.24 %   8,528     25   1.18 %
                                 
Loans and leases *     3,607,214     34,674   3.90 %   3,657,572     35,734   3.89 %   3,701,495     36,901   3.97 %   3,940,032     40,779   4.16 %   3,738,386     42,898   4.62 %
                                 
     Total interest-earning
      assets		     4,478,811     37,749   3.42 %   4,604,734     38,516   3.33 %   4,611,814     39,649   3.42 %   4,678,319     43,714   3.76 %   4,331,592     46,214   4.29 %
                                 
Cash and due from banks     10,824         13,192         16,557         16,263         12,479      
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (53,582 )       (55,634 )       (55,285 )       (54,113 )       (25,786 )    
Other assets     532,489         562,410         584,502         585,605         526,633      
                                 
     Total assets   $ 4,968,542       $ 5,124,702       $ 5,157,588       $ 5,226,074       $ 4,844,918      
                                 
Liabilities:                                
                                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                                
   Savings, NOW and market
   rate deposits		   $ 2,178,730   $ 374   0.07 % $ 2,285,807   $ 495   0.09 % $ 2,282,591   $ 1,042   0.18 % $ 2,313,150   $ 2,341   0.41 % $ 2,197,279   $ 4,981   0.91 %
   Wholesale deposits     117,710     257   0.89 %   130,660     293   0.89 %   223,527     465   0.83 %   245,052     486   0.80 %   253,322     977   1.55 %
   Retail time deposits     316,564     793   1.02 %   349,474     1,103   1.26 %   385,534     1,460   1.51 %   410,911     1,649   1.61 %   403,111     1,679   1.68 %
       Total interest-bearing
       deposits		     2,613,004     1,424   0.22 %   2,765,941     1,891   0.27 %   2,891,652     2,967   0.41 %   2,969,113     4,476   0.61 %   2,853,712     7,637   1.08 %
                                 
Borrowings:                                
Short-term borrowings     32,020     10   0.13 %   29,130     9   0.12 %   29,913     8   0.11 %   136,816     232   0.68 %   140,585     453   1.30 %
Long-term FHLB advances     39,921     203   2.06 %   43,634     226   2.06 %   44,849     234   2.08 %   46,161     155   1.35 %   47,335     244   2.07 %
Subordinated notes     98,904     1,034   4.24 %   98,860     1,043   4.20 %   98,815     1,094   4.40 %   98,770     1,144   4.66 %   98,725     1,145   4.66 %
Jr. subordinated debt     21,955     198   3.66 %   21,905     205   3.72 %   21,859     207   3.77 %   21,814     229   4.22 %   21,768     295   5.45 %
      Total borrowings     192,800     1,445   3.04 %   193,529     1,483   3.05 %   195,436     1,543   3.14 %   303,561     1,760   2.33 %   308,413     2,137   2.79 %
                                 
      Total interest-bearing
       liabilities		     2,805,804     2,869   0.41 %   2,959,470     3,374   0.45 %   3,087,088     4,510   0.58 %   3,272,674     6,236   0.77 %   3,162,125     9,774   1.24 %
                                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,345,253         1,267,795         1,220,570         1,126,139         894,264      
Other liabilities     192,495         280,179         240,737         226,698         173,519      
     Total noninterest-bearing
      liabilities		     1,537,748         1,547,974         1,461,307         1,352,837         1,067,783      
                                 
     Total liabilities     4,343,552         4,507,444         4,548,395         4,625,511         4,229,908      
                                 
Shareholders' equity     624,990         617,258         609,193         600,563         615,010      
                                 
     Total liabilities and
      shareholders' equity		   $ 4,968,542       $ 5,124,702       $ 5,157,588       $ 5,226,074       $ 4,844,918      
                                 
Net interest spread       3.01 %     2.88 %     2.84 %     2.99 %     3.05 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources       0.15 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.33 %
                                 
Tax-equivalent net interest margin     $ 34,880   3.16 %   $ 35,142   3.04 %   $ 35,139   3.03 %   $ 37,478   3.22 %   $ 36,440   3.38 %
                                 
Tax-equivalent adjustment     $ 99   0.01 %   $ 105   0.01 %   $ 107   0.01 %   $ 93   0.01 %   $ 107   0.01 %
                                 
Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks
    Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate
Loans and leases   Income $ 539   0.06 %   $ 921   0.10 %   $ 784   0.08 %   $ 1,017   0.10 %   $ 910   0.10 %
Retail time deposits   Expense $ (58 ) -0.07 %   $ (78 ) -0.09 %   $ (96 ) -0.10 %   $ (103 ) -0.10 %   $ (118 ) -0.12 %
Long-term FHLB advances   Expense $ 35   0.36 %   $ 35   0.32 %   $ 34   0.30 %   $ 35   0.30 %   $ 34   0.29 %
Jr. subordinated debt   Expense $ 47   0.87 %   $ 46   0.84 %   $ 46   0.84 %   $ 45   0.83 %   $ 45   0.83 %
Net interest income from fair value marks     $ 515       $ 918       $ 800       $ 1,040       $ 949    
Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin     0.05 %     0.08 %     0.07 %     0.09 %     0.09 %
                                 
* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.  


Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
                   
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
                   
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):                  
Net income (loss) attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ 17,083     $ 15,537     $ 13,164     $ 15,035     $ (11,163 )
Less: Tax-effected non-core noninterest income:                  
  Gain on sale of PPP loans   -       -       -       (1,905 )     -  
  BMT Investment Advisers wind-down costs   -       -       -       1,744       -  
  Gain on sale of building   -       (1,813 )     -       -       -  
Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:                  
  Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses   1,624       -       -       -       -  
  Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses   -       -       -       -       -  
  BMT Investment Advisers wind-down costs   -       -       -       100       -  
  Severance associated with staff reduction   -       -       -       425       -  
  Gain on early lease termination   -       (107 )     -       -       -  
  Impairment of long-lived assets   -       1,268       -       -       -  
  Disposal expense of premises and equipment   -       633       -       -       -  
Net income (loss) (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 18,707     $ 15,518     $ 13,164     $ 15,399     $ (11,163 )
                   
Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):                  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   19,907,873       19,958,567       19,945,634       19,926,737       20,053,159  
Dilutive common shares   142,863    