Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income of $17.1 Million, Wealth Assets Under Management Surpass $20 Billion

BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the "Corporation"), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes due diligence and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with WSFS Financial Corporation (“WSFS”) and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $18.7 million, or $0.93 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $15.5 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We are pleased with the start of 2021, posting another quarter of solid earnings and strong credit performance,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “We saw modest improvement in the net interest margin and our wealth business continues to deliver consistent fee income as wealth assets under management surpassed the $20 billion milestone. While working through merger preparation efforts, we remain steadfast in our focus of achieving solid financial results for our shareholders, as well as serving our customers and communities in which we serve.”

On April 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2021.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a $256 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses (the “Provision”), which includes the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, off-balance sheet credit exposures, and accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was a recovery of $5.2 million, as compared to a recovery of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Total noninterest income decreased $2.2 million, total noninterest expense decreased $921 thousand, and income tax expense increased $988 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020.





Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a $256 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.9 million, a $262 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $515 thousand, a decrease of $403 thousand as compared to $918 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.4 million, an increase of $141 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 3.04% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 2.96% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The change in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included an increase of $384 thousand in tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, a decrease of $678 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases, and a decrease of $487 thousand in interest expense on deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $384 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 1.63%, a 12 basis point increase as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities increased $59.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $1.1 million as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 3.90%, a one basis point increase as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases decreased $50.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $467 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 0.22%, a 5 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $152.9 million as compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest income of $19.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 declined $2.2 million as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a nonrecurring $2.3 million gain on sale of long-lived assets recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the sale of owned office space. This decrease, coupled with a decrease of $592 thousand in net gain on sale of loans was partially offset by increases of $755 thousand and $248 thousand in capital markets revenue and fees for wealth management services, respectively.





Noninterest expense of $37.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 declined $921 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the lack of nonrecurring facility charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 which included $1.6 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $801 thousand of disposal expense of leasehold improvements and equipment associated with the sale of owned office space and the early termination of leased office space.



These prior quarter facility driven charges, which are detailed in the appendix to this earnings release as non-core items, were coupled with first quarter noninterest expense decreases of $900 thousand, $378 thousand, and $334 thousand in salaries and wages, advertising expense, and professional fees, respectively. Partially offsetting these decreases were $1.6 million of due diligence and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with WSFS and increases of $1.0 million and $829 thousand in Pennsylvania bank shares tax and employee benefits, respectively.

A recovery of Provision of $5.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a recovery of Provision of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The recovery of Provision of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily comprised of a $5.5 million recovery of provision for credit losses on loans and leases, partially offset by a $259 thousand provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in current and forward-looking economic assumptions, as well as projected prepayments, included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $642 thousand, a decrease of $1.7 million as compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.





The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 22.93% as compared to 20.86% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to a $323 thousand discrete tax item related to non-deductible merger-related expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2021.



Results of Operations – First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, as compared to a net loss of $11.4 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020. A recovery of Provision of $5.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $35.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a difference of $40.6 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income increased $1.5 million, total noninterest expense increased $4.3 million, and income tax expense increased $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.





Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.9 million, a decrease of $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $515 thousand as compared to $949 thousand for the same period in 2020. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $34.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million as compared to the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 3.38% for the same period in 2020. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 3.29% for the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The change in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $7.8 million, $6.3 million, $443 thousand, and $132 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases, interest paid on deposits, interest expense on short-term borrowings, and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $8.2 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 3.90%, a 72 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average loans and leases decreased $131.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $132 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 1.63%, a 76 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average available for sale investment securities increased $216.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $6.2 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 0.22%, an 86 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $240.7 million as compared to the same period in 2020.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $443 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $108.6 million decrease in average short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, coupled with a 117 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income of $19.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 represented a $1.5 million increase over the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by increases of $1.9 million and $1.7 million in other operating income and fees for wealth management services, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $765 thousand and $532 thousand in capital markets revenue and net gain on sale of loans, respectively. The $1.9 million increase in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020 due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets, as compared to a $137 thousand gain on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2021.





Noninterest expense of $37.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 represented a $4.3 million increase over the same period in 2020. Increases of $2.5 million, $1.6 million, and $633 thousand in other operating expenses, merger related expenses, and Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $225 thousand, $189 thousand, $159 thousand, and $123 thousand in advertising expense, furniture, fixtures and equipment expense, salaries and wages, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively. The $2.5 million increase in other operating expenses was driven by a $1.9 million increase in deferred compensation expense as market fluctuations resulted in a $1.1 million reduction in expense in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $801 thousand of expense in the first quarter of 2021.





A recovery of Provision of $5.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $35.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $40.6 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $642 thousand, a decrease of $3.4 million as compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter in 2020.





The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 22.93% as compared to 20.94% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to a $323 thousand discrete tax item related to non-deductible merger-related expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2021.



Financial Condition – March 31, 2021 Compared to December 31, 2020

Total assets as of March 31, 2021 were $4.91 billion, a decrease of $517.5 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $436.0 million, $48.9 million, and $30.8 million in available for sale investment securities, cash balances, and other assets, respectively.





Available for sale investment securities as of March 31, 2021 totaled $739.0 million, a decrease of $436.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2021, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020, partially offset by increases of $43.5 million and $17.3 million of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Government and agency securities, respectively.





Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.63 billion as of March 31, 2021 increased $4.8 million as compared to December 31, 2020. Increases of $40.4 million, $26.2 million and $3.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, construction loans and residential mortgage junior liens, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $27.3 million, $18.8 million, $11.9 million and $7.1 million in nonowner-occupied commercial mortgages, residential mortgage 1st liens, home equity lines of credit and leases, respectively.



As of March 31, 2021, 31 consumer loans and leases in the amount of $4.5 million and 42 commercial loans in the amount of $61.5 million are within a deferral period under the Bank's modification programs, the total comprising 1.8% of the Bank’s portfolio loans and leases. Of those commercial loans within a deferral period, $57.0 million, or 92.6% of deferred commercial loans, continue to make interest-only payments.

The ACL on loans and leases was $47.6 million as of March 31, 2021 as compared to an ACL on loans and leases of $53.7 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $6.1 million. The difference in ACL on loans and leases between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as projected prepayments, included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020.





Deposits of $3.90 billion as of March 31, 2021 decreased $474.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $213.9 million, $204.4 million, and $37.1 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale non-maturity deposits, and noninterest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $37.5 million in money market accounts. The decrease in wholesale non-maturity deposits was primarily due to a decrease of approximately $200.0 million of wholesale deposits in the first quarter of 2021, which was used to partially fund the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily driven by management's active management of excess liquidity in this current interest rate environment.





Borrowings of $220.9 million as of March 31, 2021, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $12.0 million from December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $12.1 million in short-term borrowings.





Wealth assets totaled $20.06 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.08 billion from December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, wealth assets consisted of $12.80 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $946.3 million from December 31, 2020, and $7.26 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, an increase of $136.5 million from December 31, 2020.





The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of March 31, 2021, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In September 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued a final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. This final rule is consistent with the interim final rule issued by the U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 37,089 $ 85,026 $ 241,763 $ 448,113 $ 69,239 Investment securities 761,877 1,198,346 584,529 550,974 537,592 Loans held for sale 3,210 6,000 4,574 4,116 2,785 Portfolio loans and leases 3,633,235 3,628,411 3,676,684 3,722,165 3,767,166 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases (47,562 ) (53,709 ) (56,428 ) (54,974 ) (54,070 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 198,738 199,576 200,445 201,315 202,225 Total assets 4,914,508 5,432,022 5,046,939 5,271,311 4,923,033 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,537,534 2,974,411 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 1,364,716 1,401,843 1,230,391 1,217,496 927,922 Short-term borrowings 60,027 72,161 23,456 28,891 162,045 Long-term FHLB advances 39,941 39,906 44,872 44,837 47,303 Subordinated notes 98,928 98,883 98,839 98,794 98,750 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,983 21,935 21,889 21,843 21,798 Total liabilities 4,291,412 4,809,700 4,434,322 4,667,637 4,329,854 Total shareholders' equity 623,096 622,322 612,617 603,674 593,179 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 110,972 $ 245,904 $ 336,225 $ 195,966 $ 50,330 Investment securities 760,625 701,258 574,094 542,321 542,876 Loans held for sale 1,203 2,836 4,393 3,805 2,319 Portfolio loans and leases 3,606,011 3,654,736 3,697,102 3,936,227 3,736,067 Total interest-earning assets 4,478,811 4,604,734 4,611,814 4,678,319 4,331,592 Goodwill and intangible assets 199,208 200,060 200,931 201,823 202,760 Total assets 4,968,542 5,124,702 5,157,588 5,226,074 4,844,918 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,613,004 2,765,941 2,891,652 2,969,113 2,853,712 Short-term borrowings 32,020 29,130 29,913 136,816 140,585 Long-term FHLB advances 39,921 43,634 44,849 46,161 47,335 Subordinated notes 98,904 98,860 98,815 98,770 98,725 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,955 21,905 21,859 21,814 21,768 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,805,804 2,959,470 3,087,088 3,272,674 3,162,125 Total liabilities 4,343,552 4,507,444 4,548,395 4,625,511 4,229,908 Total shareholders' equity 624,990 617,258 609,193 600,563 615,010 Income Statement Net interest income $ 34,781 $ 35,037 $ 35,032 $ 37,385 $ 36,333 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (5,246 ) (1,209 ) 4,101 3,435 35,350 Noninterest income 19,841 22,006 21,099 20,566 18,300 Noninterest expense 37,703 38,624 35,197 35,503 33,403 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,082 4,094 3,709 4,010 (2,957 ) Net income (loss) 17,083 15,534 13,124 15,003 (11,163 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - (3 ) (40 ) (32 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 17,083 15,537 13,164 15,035 (11,163 ) Basic earnings per share 0.86 0.78 0.66 0.75 (0.56 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.85 0.78 0.66 0.75 (0.56 ) Net income (loss) (core) (1) 18,707 15,518 13,164 15,399 (11,163 ) Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.94 0.78 0.66 0.77 (0.56 ) Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.93 0.77 0.66 0.77 (0.56 ) Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.26 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.21 % 1.02 % 1.16 % -0.93 % Return on average equity 11.09 % 10.01 % 8.60 % 10.07 % -7.30 % Return on tangible equity(1) 16.87 % 15.44 % 13.47 % 15.86 % -10.17 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 18.42 % 15.42 % 13.47 % 16.23 % -10.17 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.53 % 1.20 % 1.02 % 1.19 % -0.93 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 12.14 % 10.00 % 8.60 % 10.31 % -7.30 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.16 % 3.04 % 3.03 % 3.22 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio(1) 64.48 % 64.81 % 61.16 % 58.75 % 59.46 % Share Data Closing share price $ 45.51 $ 30.60 $ 24.87 $ 27.66 $ 28.38 Book value per common share $ 31.34 $ 31.18 $ 30.70 $ 30.29 $ 29.78 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 21.39 $ 21.22 $ 20.69 $ 20.23 $ 19.66 Price / book value 145.21 % 98.14 % 81.01 % 91.32 % 95.30 % Price / tangible book value(1) 212.76 % 144.20 % 120.20 % 136.73 % 144.35 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,050,736 20,027,658 20,021,617 20,008,219 20,053,159 Shares outstanding, end of period 19,878,993 19,960,294 19,958,186 19,927,893 19,921,524 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 20,059,371 $ 18,976,544 $ 17,244,307 $ 17,012,903 $ 15,593,732 Fees for wealth management services $ 12,836 $ 12,588 $ 11,707 $ 9,069 $ 11,168 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 12.08 % 11.53 % 12.02 % 11.68 % 11.10 % Total capital to RWA 13.18 % 12.75 % 13.27 % 12.93 % 12.33 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.47 % 8.79 % 9.16 % 8.75 % 9.12 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.41 % 8.27 % 9.36 % 8.67 % 8.98 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 12.08 % 11.53 % 12.02 % 11.68 % 11.10 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 12.15 % 11.86 % 11.48 % 11.27 % 10.80 % Total capital to RWA 15.73 % 15.55 % 15.19 % 15.14 % 14.62 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.53 % 9.04 % 8.75 % 8.44 % 8.88 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.02 % 8.09 % 8.52 % 7.95 % 8.30 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.58 % 11.29 % 10.92 % 10.71 % 10.25 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 642 $ 2,340 $ 2,187 $ 3,398 $ 4,073 Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 74,595 $ 68,892 $ 48,267 $ 55,171 $ 14,833 Total classified loans and leases 129,120 153,011 175,501 154,687 60,972 Total criticized loans and leases $ 203,715 $ 221,903 $ 223,768 $ 209,858 $ 75,805 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 5,197 $ 5,306 $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - - - Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 5,197 $ 5,306 $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 1,903 $ 2,001 $ 4,153 $ 3,223 $ 3,380 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 5,396 10,847 9,351 10,022 19,930 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total delinquent loans and leases $ 7,299 $ 12,848 $ 13,504 $ 13,245 $ 23,310 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.20 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.62 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.15 % 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.53 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.07 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.35 % 0.44 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.20 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.20 % NPAs / total assets 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.15 % ACL on loans and leases / NPLs 915.18 % 1012.23 % 656.37 % 653.05 % 715.50 % ACL / classified loans and leases 36.84 % 35.10 % 32.15 % 35.54 % 88.68 % ACL / criticized loans and leases 23.35 % 24.20 % 25.22 % 26.20 % 71.33 % ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans 1.31 % 1.48 % 1.53 % 1.48 % 1.44 % ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 1.33 % 1.50 % 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.47 % (Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.46 % 1.65 % 1.73 % 1.69 % 1.68 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 1,480 $ 1,737 $ 1,393 $ 1,792 $ 3,248 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 6,967 7,046 8,590 10,013 4,852 Total TDRs $ 8,447 $ 8,783 $ 9,983 $ 11,805 $ 8,100 (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. Beginning with the March 31, 2020 call report, the capital ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,311 $ 11,287 $ 15,670 $ 16,408 $ 17,803 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 37,089 85,026 241,763 448,113 69,239 Cash and cash equivalents 47,400 96,313 257,433 464,521 87,042 Investment securities, available for sale 738,974 1,174,964 564,774 530,581 516,466 Investment securities, held to maturity 14,126 14,759 11,725 12,592 13,369 Investment securities, trading 8,777 8,623 8,030 7,801 7,757 Loans held for sale 3,210 6,000 4,574 4,116 2,785 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,405,128 3,380,727 3,396,068 3,422,890 3,424,601 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 228,107 247,684 280,616 299,275 342,565 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,633,235 3,628,411 3,676,684 3,722,165 3,767,166 Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases (45,285 ) (50,783 ) (52,968 ) (51,659 ) (50,365 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases (2,277 ) (2,926 ) (3,460 ) (3,315 ) (3,705 ) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (47,562 ) (53,709 ) (56,428 ) (54,974 ) (54,070 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,585,673 3,574,702 3,620,256 3,667,191 3,713,096 Premises and equipment 55,510 56,662 60,369 61,778 63,144 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,848 34,601 38,536 39,348 40,157 Accrued interest receivable 15,058 15,440 16,609 15,577 12,017 Mortgage servicing rights 2,493 2,626 2,881 3,440 4,115 Bank owned life insurance 60,721 60,393 60,072 59,728 59,399 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 5,986 12,666 4,506 4,506 11,928 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 Intangible assets 14,726 15,564 16,433 17,303 18,213 Other investments 17,811 17,742 17,129 17,055 16,786 Other assets 126,183 156,955 179,600 181,762 172,747 Total assets $ 4,914,508 $ 5,432,022 $ 5,046,939 $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,364,716 $ 1,401,843 $ 1,230,391 $ 1,217,496 $ 927,922 Interest-bearing 2,537,534 2,974,411 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 Total deposits 3,902,250 4,376,254 4,013,579 4,243,648 3,778,908 Short-term borrowings 60,027 72,161 23,456 28,891 162,045 Long-term FHLB advances 39,941 39,906 44,872 44,837 47,303 Subordinated notes 98,928 98,883 98,839 98,794 98,750 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,983 21,935 21,889 21,843 21,798 Operating lease liabilities 39,543 40,284 42,895 43,693 44,482 Accrued interest payable 6,358 6,277 7,984 7,907 7,230 Other liabilities 122,382 154,000 180,808 178,024 169,338 Total liabilities 4,291,412 4,809,700 4,434,322 4,667,637 4,329,854 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,715 24,714 24,710 24,662 24,655 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 382,202 381,653 380,770 380,167 379,495 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (91,774 ) (89,164 ) (89,100 ) (88,612 ) (88,540 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 154 8,948 10,139 9,019 8,869 Retained earnings 308,569 296,941 286,865 279,165 269,395 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 623,866 623,092 613,384 604,401 593,874 Noncontrolling interest (770 ) (770 ) (767 ) (727 ) (695 ) Total shareholders' equity 623,096 622,322 612,617 603,674 593,179 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,914,508 $ 5,432,022 $ 5,046,939 $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases as of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 1,408,240 $ 1,435,575 $ 1,382,757 $ 1,375,904 $ 1,354,416 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 578,747 578,509 568,219 542,688 530,667 Home equity lines of credit 157,418 169,337 179,125 194,767 209,278 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 602,584 621,369 660,923 695,270 710,495 Residential mortgage - junior liens 27,400 23,795 26,150 33,644 35,583 Construction 187,472 161,308 186,415 212,374 221,116 Total real estate loans 2,961,861 2,989,893 3,003,589 3,054,647 3,061,555 Commercial & Industrial 486,824 446,438 465,315 457,529 491,298 Consumer 39,226 39,683 47,043 43,762 45,951 Leases 145,324 152,397 160,737 166,227 168,362 Total non-real estate loans and leases 671,374 638,518 673,095 667,518 705,611 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,633,235 $ 3,628,411 $ 3,676,684 $ 3,722,165 $ 3,767,166 Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 56 $ 57 $ 849 $ 245 $ 181 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 1,355 1,659 3,597 4,046 2,543 Home equity lines of credit 532 729 890 915 758 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 645 99 862 912 1,080 Residential mortgage - junior liens 184 85 50 72 79 Total nonperforming real estate loans 2,772 2,629 6,248 6,190 4,641 Commercial & Industrial 1,490 1,775 1,784 1,973 2,692 Consumer 40 30 31 36 52 Leases 895 872 534 219 172 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 2,425 2,677 2,349 2,228 2,916 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 5,197 $ 5,306 $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ - $ 240 $ (2 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 189 382 494 1,234 - Home equity lines of credit - - - (4 ) 114 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 1 - (13 ) 420 727 Residential mortgage - junior liens - - - - - Construction (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 189 621 478 1,645 838 Commercial & Industrial (54 ) 897 1,522 499 612 Consumer 107 409 134 238 261 Leases 400 413 53 1,016 2,362 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 453 1,719 1,709 1,753 3,235 Total net charge-offs $ 642 $ 2,340 $ 2,187 $ 3,398 $ 4,073







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 U.S. Treasury securities $ 100 $ 500,100 $ 100 $ 100 $ 101 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 110,413 93,098 90,928 114,149 106,679 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 2,168 2,171 3,178 4,583 4,562 Mortgage-backed securities 497,328 453,857 431,822 377,204 374,775 Collateralized mortgage obligations 17,073 19,263 22,253 25,873 29,699 Collateralized loan obligations 99,666 94,404 6,500 - - Corporate bonds 11,576 11,421 9,343 8,022 - Other debt securities 650 650 650 650 650 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 738,974 $ 1,174,964 $ 564,774 $ 530,581 $ 516,466 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 U.S. Treasury securities $ - $ 5 $ - $ - $ 1 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies (2,597 ) 649 995 1,103 1,036 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 16 22 27 30 10 Mortgage-backed securities 8,957 12,282 12,901 11,683 11,554 Collateralized mortgage obligations 522 583 662 702 778 Corporate bonds 576 421 343 22 - Total unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale $ 7,625 $ 13,866 $ 14,928 $ 13,540 $ 13,379 Deposits March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 671,854 $ 885,802 $ 815,561 $ 910,441 $ 750,127 Money market 1,201,115 1,163,620 1,199,429 1,239,523 1,133,952 Savings 286,124 282,406 245,167 249,636 247,799 Retail time deposits 301,702 331,527 366,245 400,186 406,828 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 70,605 275,011 77,356 146,463 198,888 Wholesale time deposits 6,134 36,045 79,430 79,903 113,392 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,537,534 2,974,411 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,364,716 1,401,843 1,230,391 1,217,496 927,922 Total deposits $ 3,902,250 $ 4,376,254 $ 4,013,579 $ 4,243,648 $ 3,778,908





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 34,578 $ 35,632 $ 36,799 $ 40,690 $ 42,795 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 22 62 85 37 111 Interest on investment securities 3,050 2,717 2,658 2,894 3,201 Total interest income 37,650 38,411 39,542 43,621 46,107 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,424 1,891 2,967 4,476 7,637 Interest on short-term borrowings 10 9 8 232 453 Interest on FHLB advances 203 226 234 155 244 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 198 205 207 229 295 Interest on subordinated notes 1,034 1,043 1,094 1,144 1,145 Total interest expense 2,869 3,374 4,510 6,236 9,774 Net interest income 34,781 35,037 35,032 37,385 36,333 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses ("PCL") (5,246 ) (1,209 ) 4,101 3,435 35,350 Net interest income after PCL 40,027 36,246 30,931 33,950 983 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 12,836 12,588 11,707 9,069 11,168 Insurance commissions 1,464 1,393 1,682 1,303 1,533 Capital markets revenue 1,596 841 3,314 2,975 2,361 Service charges on deposits 696 756 663 603 846 Loan servicing and other fees 304 360 373 452 461 Net gain on sale of loans 250 842 1,021 3,134 782 Net gain on sale of long-lived assets 6 2,297 - - - Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - 148 Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 222 337 127 243 444 Other operating income 2,467 2,592 2,212 2,787 557 Total noninterest income 19,841 22,006 21,099 20,566 18,300 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 16,830 17,730 17,201 16,926 16,989 Employee benefits 3,687 2,858 3,026 3,221 3,500 Occupancy and bank premises 2,892 3,624 3,055 3,033 3,015 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,242 2,400 2,481 2,120 2,431 Impairment of long-lived assets - 1,605 - - - Advertising 176 554 458 196 401 Amortization of intangible assets 838 869 870 910 918 Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses 1,646 - - - - Professional fees 1,433 1,767 1,718 1,575 1,368 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 749 (339 ) 115 116 116 Data processing 1,404 1,501 1,403 1,479 1,394 Other operating expenses 5,806 6,055 4,870 5,927 3,271 Total noninterest expense 37,703 38,624 35,197 35,503 33,403 Income (loss) before income taxes 22,165 19,628 16,833 19,013 (14,120 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,082 4,094 3,709 4,010 (2,957 ) Net income (loss) $ 17,083 $ 15,534 $ 13,124 $ 15,003 $ (11,163 ) Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (3 ) (40 ) (32 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 17,083 $ 15,537 $ 13,164 $ 15,035 $ (11,163 ) Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 19,907,873 19,958,567 19,945,634 19,926,737 20,053,159 Dilutive common shares 142,863 69,091 75,983 81,482 - Weighted average diluted shares 20,050,736 20,027,658 20,021,617 20,008,219 20,053,159 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Effective tax rate 22.93 % 20.86 % 22.03 % 21.09 % 20.94 %





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/

Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/

Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/

Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 110,972 $ 22 0.08 % $ 245,904 $ 62 0.10 % $ 336,225 $ 85 0.10 % $ 195,966 $ 37 0.08 % $ 50,330 $ 111 0.89 % Investment securities - available for sale: Taxable 735,508 2,947 1.62 % 675,642 2,561 1.51 % 550,199 2,562 1.85 % 516,823 2,775 2.16 % 516,244 3,065 2.39 % Tax-exempt 2,170 14 2.62 % 2,490 16 2.56 % 3,690 23 2.48 % 4,572 26 2.29 % 4,909 28 2.29 % Total investment securities - available

for sale 737,678 2,961 1.63 % 678,132 2,577 1.51 % 553,889 2,585 1.86 % 521,395 2,801 2.16 % 521,153 3,093 2.39 % Investment securities - held to maturity 14,329 73 2.07 % 15,093 57 1.50 % 12,248 57 1.85 % 13,126 73 2.24 % 13,195 87 2.65 % Investment securities - trading 8,618 19 0.89 % 8,033 86 4.26 % 7,957 21 1.05 % 7,800 24 1.24 % 8,528 25 1.18 % Loans and leases * 3,607,214 34,674 3.90 % 3,657,572 35,734 3.89 % 3,701,495 36,901 3.97 % 3,940,032 40,779 4.16 % 3,738,386 42,898 4.62 % Total interest-earning

assets 4,478,811 37,749 3.42 % 4,604,734 38,516 3.33 % 4,611,814 39,649 3.42 % 4,678,319 43,714 3.76 % 4,331,592 46,214 4.29 % Cash and due from banks 10,824 13,192 16,557 16,263 12,479 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (53,582 ) (55,634 ) (55,285 ) (54,113 ) (25,786 ) Other assets 532,489 562,410 584,502 585,605 526,633 Total assets $ 4,968,542 $ 5,124,702 $ 5,157,588 $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings, NOW and market

rate deposits $ 2,178,730 $ 374 0.07 % $ 2,285,807 $ 495 0.09 % $ 2,282,591 $ 1,042 0.18 % $ 2,313,150 $ 2,341 0.41 % $ 2,197,279 $ 4,981 0.91 % Wholesale deposits 117,710 257 0.89 % 130,660 293 0.89 % 223,527 465 0.83 % 245,052 486 0.80 % 253,322 977 1.55 % Retail time deposits 316,564 793 1.02 % 349,474 1,103 1.26 % 385,534 1,460 1.51 % 410,911 1,649 1.61 % 403,111 1,679 1.68 % Total interest-bearing

deposits 2,613,004 1,424 0.22 % 2,765,941 1,891 0.27 % 2,891,652 2,967 0.41 % 2,969,113 4,476 0.61 % 2,853,712 7,637 1.08 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 32,020 10 0.13 % 29,130 9 0.12 % 29,913 8 0.11 % 136,816 232 0.68 % 140,585 453 1.30 % Long-term FHLB advances 39,921 203 2.06 % 43,634 226 2.06 % 44,849 234 2.08 % 46,161 155 1.35 % 47,335 244 2.07 % Subordinated notes 98,904 1,034 4.24 % 98,860 1,043 4.20 % 98,815 1,094 4.40 % 98,770 1,144 4.66 % 98,725 1,145 4.66 % Jr. subordinated debt 21,955 198 3.66 % 21,905 205 3.72 % 21,859 207 3.77 % 21,814 229 4.22 % 21,768 295 5.45 % Total borrowings 192,800 1,445 3.04 % 193,529 1,483 3.05 % 195,436 1,543 3.14 % 303,561 1,760 2.33 % 308,413 2,137 2.79 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2,805,804 2,869 0.41 % 2,959,470 3,374 0.45 % 3,087,088 4,510 0.58 % 3,272,674 6,236 0.77 % 3,162,125 9,774 1.24 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,345,253 1,267,795 1,220,570 1,126,139 894,264 Other liabilities 192,495 280,179 240,737 226,698 173,519 Total noninterest-bearing

liabilities 1,537,748 1,547,974 1,461,307 1,352,837 1,067,783 Total liabilities 4,343,552 4,507,444 4,548,395 4,625,511 4,229,908 Shareholders' equity 624,990 617,258 609,193 600,563 615,010 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,968,542 $ 5,124,702 $ 5,157,588 $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 Net interest spread 3.01 % 2.88 % 2.84 % 2.99 % 3.05 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.33 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin $ 34,880 3.16 % $ 35,142 3.04 % $ 35,139 3.03 % $ 37,478 3.22 % $ 36,440 3.38 % Tax-equivalent adjustment $ 99 0.01 % $ 105 0.01 % $ 107 0.01 % $ 93 0.01 % $ 107 0.01 % Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks

Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Loans and leases Income $ 539 0.06 % $ 921 0.10 % $ 784 0.08 % $ 1,017 0.10 % $ 910 0.10 % Retail time deposits Expense $ (58 ) -0.07 % $ (78 ) -0.09 % $ (96 ) -0.10 % $ (103 ) -0.10 % $ (118 ) -0.12 % Long-term FHLB advances Expense $ 35 0.36 % $ 35 0.32 % $ 34 0.30 % $ 35 0.30 % $ 34 0.29 % Jr. subordinated debt Expense $ 47 0.87 % $ 46 0.84 % $ 46 0.84 % $ 45 0.83 % $ 45 0.83 % Net interest income from fair value marks $ 515 $ 918 $ 800 $ 1,040 $ 949 Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.09 % * Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.



