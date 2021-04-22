Looking Towards the Future Builds Month-Over-Month Growth for Saracen Casino Resort

Saracen Casino is the first client to leverage the IntentKey across every digital marketing channel including online display, video pre-roll, connected TV and audio streaming

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey AI technology is used to brand and promote Saracen Casino Resort, Arkansas’s newest, most sophisticated, and only purpose-built casino, to generate month-over-month revenue growth during the peak of a pandemic environment.



When Heathcott Associates became the agency of record for Arkansas’s largest and most sophisticated casino, Gary Heathcott knew the marketing had to be just as cutting edge. Heathcott and Saracen partnered with Inuvo, where together the combination of casino marketing strategy and AI-generated insights could be applied in a manner that attracts the casino audience and is also used to optimize future marketing activities and messaging across all channels both digital and traditional.

“Inuvo’s AI provides audience insights that are not available through conventional data providers and it can adapt to those audiences continuously as their intent changes in real-time, while not being dependent on third-party cookies or data,” said Carlton Saffa, Chief Market Officer of Saracen Casino Resort. “As I said when we chose this platform, we are ‘future proofing’ our marketing efforts by being the first in our industry to use this advanced advertising technology.”

Inuvo’s IntentKey was able to take a branding budget and target the desired audience pool at the exact time when they indicated an in-market interest in that brand messaging. Saracen was the first Inuvo client to take advantage of integrating the IntentKey across the full suite of media channels, including connected television (CTV) and streaming audio. This blended well with their traditional channels of linear TV, local radio, print and outdoor in a manner that ensured Saracen was reaching all demographics.

“We saw the value in the IntentKey AI and wanted to leverage it across every digital marketing channel: online display, video pre-roll, CTV, and audio streaming,” said Gary Heathcott, President of Heathcott Associates. “This technology dramatically changes the typical spray and pray approach to brand advertising by only purchasing media when/if there is a signal of intent, which in effect means the client’s marketing dollars are better optimized.”

Strategic insights among audiences learned from the IntentKey included:

A better and more granular geographic understanding of casino enthusiasts which can now be leveraged within loyalty programs.

A strong association with sports gaming, particularly NCAA basketball and NFL, which can be used in marketing materials.

A higher interest in travel, which can be incorporated into promotions and giveaways.

An intent towards fine dining, specifically The Red Oak steakhouse, which can be used to market cooking classes with renowned Arkansas chef and Saracen’s Director of Food & Beverage, Todd Gold.

An interest in healthy food options, a fact that can now be incorporated into menu offerings.



Saracen has tackled the challenge of COVID-19 head-on by making consumer safety a top priority. This, in turn, has enabled marketing activity to continue in a manner that has allowed the casino to run up to capacity while ensuring guest safety.

The IntentKey platform has proven itself to be a branding success across channels while simultaneously providing strategic insights that continue to guide future marketing efforts and growth at Saracen.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties, including the continued impact of COVID-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com