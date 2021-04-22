Rohinni First to Bring At-Scale Mini LED Manufacturing Technology to Market; Reaches Monumental Technical Milestone Enabling Premium Consumer Products and Next-Gen Designs

Only bondhead able to meet manufacturing requirements of premium consumer electronics

/EIN News/ -- COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rohinni, the expert in mini LED placement technology, announces its new composite bondhead, further securing its position as the leading technology developer for mini LED-based products. The new bondhead expands already-at-scale production capabilities for display backlights at cost-competitive prices. It combines Rohinni’s proven high-speed system that is 14 times faster than competing technology with a new design that will allow multiple bondheads to run in parallel, increasing speed and accuracy exponentially compared with today’s systems. The new approach will further elevate design capabilities in the display industry. Rohinni-enabled machines are already used in mass production of mini LED products, and target display backlight manufacturing for tablet, notebook and television industries.



Mini LED displays promise a dramatically better viewing experience for consumers that directly competes with the benefits of OLED technology. While both display technologies boast of high contrast ratios to see vivid colors and clear shapes, even in dark images, mini LED offers these benefits without the burn-in and high cost issues of OLED technology. With granular control of brightness and contrast, thinner end-products, power efficiencies and higher picture quality, mini LED displays are the best on the market and notably able to handle the demands of high dynamic range (HDR) video.

“The great benefits of mini LED displays are impossible to deliver to consumers without high speed, highly accurate placement technology,” said Justin Wendt, Chief Technology Officer at Rohinni. “It requires quickly and accurately placing objects that are the size of a fine grain of sand.”

Rohinni has proven to be the leading supplier of this technology with machines in high volume production today. Rohinni’s joint venture, BOE Pixey, a partnership with the largest display maker in the world, is ramping into mass production of mini LED displays this year.

Rohinni has demonstrated >99.999% placement yield and scalability at speeds greater than 100 die per second with the new composite system. Rohinni’s technology can be combined on a multihead system that provides clear speed advantages when compared to pick-and-place solutions. “This makes us the clear leader in backlight manufacturing, and the only technology able to cost-effectively support mini LED integration in consumer electronics displays at scale,” added Wendt.

To see how the new bondhead places mini LEDs, click here. To learn more about Rohinni and its mini LED placement technology that enables current and future generations of electronic devices, please visit www.rohinni.com.

About Rohinni

Rohinni combines vision, execution and micron-scale electronics to make impossible products possible. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni, together with its joint venture partners, enables bringing innovative products to market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni’s joint venture companies include Luumii, a keyboard and logo backlight partnership with Koja, BOE Pixey, a display partnership with BOE, and Magna Rohinni Automotive, a mobility partnership with Magna International. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and micro LED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has more than 90 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com.

