FAT Brands Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock on April 20, 2021. The dividend is payable on May 7, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2021.



The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as the amount thereof, are subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The amount and size of any future dividends will depend upon the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, capital levels, cash requirements and other factors. There can be no assurance that the Company will declare and pay dividends in future periods.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is possible that our future performance may differ materially from current expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies including, but not limited to, uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

