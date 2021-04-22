Pure Harvest Reports Exceptional Revenue Growth for 2020

/EIN News/ -- GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce it has reported extraordinary growth in revenues for 2020 as compared to 2019 in its most recent annual report, 10K filing.



PHCG’s reported gross revenues for 2020 increased more than 1,800% from 2019. This growth is largely the result of sales generated by the Company’s licensed marijuana operations located in Dumont, Colorado. The Company’s 2020 Q4 sales grew by more than 8,400% compared to Q4 2019 and increased 29% as compared to Q3 2020.



“This growth in revenue is extremely exciting but not at all unexpected,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “We have spent considerable time and energy to get to this point and I’m very proud of the entire PHCG team for making all of this possible.”



“As we continue to expand our marijuana operations in Colorado, we will be able to focus on additional opportunities and potential revenue streams to maintain this exceptional growth moving forward,” said Gregarek. “Despite all the challenges brought about by Covid 19, 2020 was an incredible year for Pure Harvest. We believe that our Q1 numbers will continue this amazing trend and we are confident that 2021 will be a big year for our Company.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

