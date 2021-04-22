People Corporation Significantly Expands its National Advisor Network and Broadens its Client and Advisor Solution Offering Through the Acquisition of Benefits by Design

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (“PC” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian provider of Health, Wealth and Human Resource Solutions, today announced that the Company recently completed the acquisition of Benefits by Design Inc. (“BBD”).



Focused on the small-to-medium-sized (SME) segment of the Canadian market, BBD is a trusted benefit provider to more than 4,500 Canadian businesses, and thus positively impacts the Health, Wealth, and Happiness of more than 50,000 working Canadians. Providing solutions from best-in-class supplier partners, as a third-party administrator, BBD supports the advisor community in designing, implementing, and maintaining employee benefit solutions for their clients.

BBD’s managing partners, Mike McClenahan, Ron Southward, Troy Southward, and Scott Southward, along with their teams based out of offices in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia and Kingston and Mississauga, Ontario, work with over 1,000 advisors and their clients. BBD’s strong client-centric approach has earned them a stellar reputation, and they have made a positive impact on the employee benefits industry through forums such as the Third Party Administrators Association of Canada (TPAAC), which Mike leads as President. Mike and Scott will continue to run BBD’s operations as part of People Corporation, and its management group and team of employees will all become part of the People Corporation family.

“People Corporation and BBD are both organizations that are committed to improving the lives of working Canadians – including their physical, mental and financial wellbeing – by providing a broad suite of solutions through a vast national network of consulting teams and advisor partners,” commented Laurie Goldberg, CEO of People Corporation. “BBD joining People Corporation brings additional scale and capability by significantly expanding our breadth of distribution and broadening our suite of client solutions. We are thrilled to welcome Mike, Scott, and the rest of the BBD team into the People Corporation family.”

Mike McClenahan, Managing Partner of BBD, remarked, “Becoming part of the People Corporation family was the natural next step for our company. By bringing our two businesses together, we are able to provide our advisor partners and clients with access to the best range of products and solutions in the Canadian marketplace – better equipping them to support Canadian companies and their employees.” Scott Southward, Managing Partner of BBD added, “We are very happy to be joining an organization that shares the same values and client focus that BBD has worked so hard to build through the years, and we look forward to finding new ways to support and deliver value to working Canadians across the country.”

About People Corporation

People is a leading independent national provider of Health, Wealth and Human Resource solutions. With over 1,350 talented employees operating through 40 offices across Canada, we serve organizations from coast to coast, enabled by proprietary digital platforms and solutions. Our industry and subject matter experts deliver uniquely valuable insights while customizing our innovative suite of services to the specific needs of each client. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting our expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line.

For more information, please visit www.peoplecorporation.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Laurie Goldberg

Phone: 204-940-3929

Laurie.Goldberg@peoplecorporation.com

M&A: Paul Asmundson

Phone: 204-940-3908

Paul.Asmundson@peoplecorporation.com