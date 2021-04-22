Velatura Public Benefit Corporation and EHNAC Announce Referral Agreement to Deliver Trust and Transparency for Organizational and Individual Access to Data

Relationship extends access of Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program to health plans, electronic health information exchanges and other providers nationwide

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) and the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced a referral agreement to bring the Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program (TDRAAP) to health plans, health information exchanges (HIE) and providers nationwide.

“The ability to enable trust and transparency for organizational and individual access to data is critical in today’s consumer-driven healthcare ecosystem,” said EHNAC Executive Director and CEO Lee Barrett. “Through this agreement, EHNAC and Velatura will work together to provide health plans, HIEs and other providers nationwide with a roadmap to help them navigate the healthcare information highway as organizations are being required to implement new standards for handling data. Velatura’s strong customer base of health information stakeholders makes them a great partner as we look to extend TDRAAP’s reach to key industry stakeholders.”

TDRAAP, launched by EHNAC in partnership with UDAP.org, is designed to help healthcare organizations and application developers demonstrate their ability to use trusted digital certificates for endpoint identity, registration, authentication and attribute discovery or validation for electronic healthcare transactions in real-time.

“Interoperability is one of the most salient issues facing health care information today,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, President and CEO of Velatura. “Through the creation of a technical and governance infrastructure, TDRAAP supports the exchange of interoperable information with a specific focus on technical standards. Velatura is proud to partner with EHNAC and support trust and transparency through data sharing.”

In 2019, Velatura was launched by Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) to consult with and provide product solutions to other states’ health information stakeholders to increase overall national interoperability.

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.





