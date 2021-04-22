Donald Driver Teams Up with Listeners On Call to Raise Awareness About Role of Human Connection in Persevering Through Challenging Times

Former NFL star joins the consumer listening service as Chief Impact Officer to help with their mission of removing barriers associated with seeking support

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listeners On Call (LOC), the pioneer in consumer listening services, today announced former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver has joined the company as its Chief Impact Officer. Together, they will work to remove barriers that separate individuals from seeking peer support and meaningful conversation that can greatly help them through challenging times.



Many know Driver from his 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers where he was the all-time leading receiver, member of the team’s Hall of Fame, and Super Bowl Champion. However, what most fans don’t know about the football star is that he came from a background of homelessness, family turmoil, and inner-city struggle. His challenging upbringing pushed him to change his life’s path by focusing on self-development, education, and his athletic abilities, but also by building a support system to get him through tough times - a network of people with whom he could talk to and seek support from during moments of struggle.

“The journey that led me to where I am today taught me a lot and inspired me to want to give back and connect with others that are in need of a meaningful support system,” said Driver. “Growing up, my coaches were often the people I turned to during times of uncertainty and just by listening and being my confidantes, they helped me immensely. I believe everyone should have access to real-life empathy, which is why I’m teaming up with Listeners On Call to further pursue this passion. The benefits associated with having a support system who listens and understands what you’re going through can unlock the potential for greatness in all of us.”

The Listeners On Call platform provides individuals with access to 24/7 peer support by connecting them with someone who shares a related personal experience in a non-clinical, anonymous setting. This allows individuals to feel heard and understood by speaking with someone who can relate to what they’re going through and feel like they’re part of a community, as opposed to facing the situation alone.

The importance of community is evident through many of Driver’s projects including his television show, “Hero Effect” with the Oprah Winfrey Network, which highlights inspirational stories of people doing extraordinary things for others. The Donald Driver Foundation is also a way that he works to support youth, specifically through free annual training camps, meals, and scholarships. And now, through his collaboration with Listeners on Call, he’s helping bring awareness to the importance of making human connections and normalizing the act of reaching out for support.

“We’re thrilled to have Donald joining the Listeners On Call team as Chief Impact Officer and work together towards our shared mission of making real-life empathy accessible to everyone,” said Cole Egger, Co-Founder and CEO of Listeners On Call. “Donald’s life experiences and passion for building human connections make him the perfect partner to serve as a spokesperson and representative for Listeners On Call. Not only that, but his authenticity, relatability and positive influence will help us raise awareness about the importance of human connection and remove stigmas or barriers associated with seeking support.”

“Donald’s passion for tapping into the abundance of empathy that exists in our world and encouraging individuals to build a support system and to also be a support system for others aligns perfectly with our mission at Listeners On Call,” said Jason Franzen, Co-Founder and President of Listeners On Call. “We want everyone to understand that sharing is healthy and feels comfortable doing so to combat any feelings of isolation or loneliness. We created Listeners on Call to ensure that no one feels like they’re facing life alone by providing an on-demand platform that connects individuals with another human who can empathize with what they’re going through and feel heard. We’re excited to have Donald on board to help raise awareness about the benefits of human connection and remove barriers that prevent people from having meaningful conversations.”

Listeners On Call connects those in need of support (Callers), with those willing to share their experience (Listeners). The system suggests connections through personal stories and once matched, manages the scheduling and process of connecting the two on a private conference call. The service is available 24/7 and costs 50¢/minute, removing many of the barriers (cost, compatibility, convenience, and privacy) that exist when seeking professional help. Listeners on Call creates a platform where everyone can be heard.

For more information, please visit: https://www.listenersoncall.com/

About Listeners On Call

As the pioneer in Consumer Listening Services, Listeners On Call is a new platform that promotes mental health and well-being by connecting Callers to trained Listeners — anonymously and affordably. Our foundational philosophy of Connected Listening builds on shared experiences to create an immediate bond between Callers and Listeners. We are committed to connecting anyone, anywhere, anytime with someone who has a related personal experience and is ready to listen, and are proud to offer on call empathy, privacy and support for millions of people who need to feel heard. For more information, visit www.listenersoncall.com.

