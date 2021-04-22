Cerner Named Among Top 60 Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

Company Ranked #57 Moving Up 230 Spots From Last Year

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, today announced that it has been named #57 among America’s top employers for diversity by Forbes, up 230 rankings from last year. This jump on the list demonstrates Cerner’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce, and to implementing policies and programs to build stronger teams focused on the company’s mission of advancing healthcare for all.



“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes for the work we’ve done over the past several years to help create an environment where everyone is welcomed,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “Building a culture with differing backgrounds and perspectives helps drive innovation and will help Cerner support its clients in delivering more equitable care across all populations.”

Cerner strives to provide resources and programs to meet the needs of a wide variety of associates. In recent years, Cerner launched eight Associate Business Resource Groups where more than 7,200 associates have participated in events and continued education. Additionally, nearly 17,000 associates engaged in diversity dialogue sessions to gain greater understanding of the experiences of colleagues.

Earlier this year, Cerner released its 2020 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report, a look at the company’s investment in, and commitment to, building a more inclusive global workforce. Some efforts highlighted include key partnerships with Testing for America to offer COVID-19 testing to students and staff at historically Black colleges and universities. The report also highlights the company’s work to establish deeper relationships with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and DisabilityIN to increase programs and services that align with its diversity and inclusion mission.

The 2021 list of Best Employers for Diversity is compiled with data from market research firm Statista.

The ranking was calculated by surveying 50,000 people working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on recommendations, executive leadership diversity and diversity engagement indicators). The findings of this survey reflect the confidence Cerner associates have in the company’s culture.

In addition to Forbes’ most recent recognition, Cerner has also been named a Great Places to Work in India, the Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work, Forbes World’s Best Employers and the Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation. A full list of awards can be located at cerner.com.

