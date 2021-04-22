Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings of $4.3 million, or $0.60 Per Share; Substantial Improvement in Asset Quality

/EIN News/ -- JONESBORO, Ga., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $4.3 million or $0.60 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $977,000 or $0.14 per diluted share for the prior quarter. First quarter earnings included a higher net interest income, net loan loss recoveries which contributed to no loan loss provision and lower salary and employee benefit expenses compared to the prior quarter.



Highlights of the Company’s performance and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the following:

In March, HSBI entered into an agreement with VyStar Credit Union. Under the terms of the agreement, VyStar will acquire the assets and assume the liabilities of Heritage Southeast Bank in an all-cash transaction. Upon closing, it is anticipated HSBI shareholders will receive $27.00 per share. The Company has filed all regulatory applications and is preparing proxy materials for shareholder approval.

Significant reductions to the legacy problem assets portfolio occurred during the period as total classified assets declined to $4.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $13.3 million at December 31, 2020 and $25.7 million at March 31, 2020.

Loan loss provisions were zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.7 million the prior quarter reflecting net recoveries recorded in the period and the overall improved credit outlook.

The net interest margin expanded five basis points to 3.58% during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 3.53% the previous quarter. The improved margin was primarily due to accelerated recognition of PPP loan fees resulting from forgiveness of approximately $29 million in loans during the first quarter and reductions to the cost of funds.

Data processing conversion was successfully completed in February which will provide a more efficient operational model and customer delivery platform.

COVID-19 loan modifications declined in the first quarter as approximately 99% of loans granted payment deferrals related to the pandemic have returned to original terms. This portfolio decreased from a peak of $165 million at June 30, 2020 to $1.3 million at March 31, 2021 and consists of 7 loans.

“We are pleased with our first quarter performance as the actions taken in 2020 along with market opportunities identified for 2021 will provide a stronger sustainable earnings stream. This coupled with improvements in asset quality and efficiencies to be gained from our recent data processing conversion has us very optimistic for the remainder of this year,” stated Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “Meanwhile, in late March we negotiated an agreement to be acquired by VyStar Credit Union, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The unique structure of this acquisition will benefit our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve. Our HSBI team continues to work with VyStar as we anticipate closing the transaction sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $12.8 million during the first quarter of 2021 from $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.58% for the first quarter of 2021 from 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020. First quarter net interest margin was positively impacted by the additional accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $855,000. The earning asset yield decreased 5 basis points to 4.00% during the first quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 10 basis points to 0.42% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.48% for the first quarter from 3.50% one quarter earlier primarily due to changes in earning asset mix.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the first quarter, compared to provisions totaling $1.7 million the prior quarter. During the first quarter, the Company realized net loan loss recoveries of $1.1 million which contributed to building the reserve against loans losses. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability of borrowers to meet their loan obligations. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient.

Non-interest Income

First quarter non-interest income decreased to $4.5 million from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Lower service charges and fees during the current quarter were partially offset by higher interchange and ATM fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $2.6 million to $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $14.4 million the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.8 million to $6.5 million in the first quarter from $8.3 million in the preceding quarter due primarily to elevated expenses in the prior quarter from employee restructuring charges. Other expenses decreased to $3.9 million for the first quarter from $4.3 million the prior quarter, which was elevated due to a loss recognized on a sublease of $800,000.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $1.65 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.57 billion one quarter earlier. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased $52.1 million to $270.7 million from $218.6 million three months earlier, and securities available for sale increased $5.5 million to $174.8 million from $169.3 million. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $14.0 million to $994.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $980.3 million at December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans increased slightly to $88.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $87.8 million three months earlier. Approximately $29.1 million in PPP loans were funded in 2021.

Total deposits increased $71.2 million to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The impact of the various government stimulus programs and organic transaction account growth more than offset reductions to municipal and time deposits. The largest portion of the deposit increase consisted of non-interest bearing deposits which grew $64.2 million. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 33.5% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 29.5%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.8% and time deposits at 18.2%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $13.3 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease during the first quarter reflected a reduction of $7.8 million in nonperforming loans and $754,000 reduction in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $3.9 million at March 31, 2021, or 0.24% of total assets compared to $12.5 million, or 0.79% during the prior quarter. During the quarter, the Company sold approximately $3.8 million in non-performing loans above carrying value. Additionally, $4.6 million of non-performing loans were upgraded or paid off and $755,000 of other real estate owned was sold.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $15.3 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2021 from $14.1 million, or 1.32% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.53% of total loans at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company realized loan loss recoveries of $1.3 million and loan charge-offs of $198,000, resulting in net recoveries of $1.1 million, or 0.43% of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $508,000, or 0.19% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $145.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $142.8 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 8.86% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.81% at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $15.16 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 7.2% from March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.10%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.02%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.27%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of HSBI, (4) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (5) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (6) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Earnings: Net Interest Income $ 12,769 $ 12,530 $ 11,901 $ 11,769 $ 12,213 Net Income 4,333 977 901 948 1,616 Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 6,956 6,924 6,921 6,908 6,893 Diluted 7,179 7,139 7,139 7,131 7,117 Period-end number of shares (1) 7,222 7,227 7,229 7,227 7,231 Book value per share (period-end) $ 20.18 $ 19.76 $ 19.62 $ 19.45 $ 19.29 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 15.16 $ 14.71 $ 14.54 $ 14.34 $ 14.14 Key Ratios (percent): Return on average assets 1.10 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.49 % Return on average tangible equity 16.28 % 3.66 % 3.44 % 3.70 % 6.45 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.00 % 4.05 % 4.03 % 4.32 % 5.01 % Cost of funds 0.42 % 0.52 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.80 % Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.53 % 3.43 % 3.71 % 4.21 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.48 % 3.50 % 3.67 % 3.78 % 4.21 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 26.0 % 26.7 % 24.7 % 26.0 % 27.9 % Efficiency ratio 67.2 % 83.1 % 75.1 % 77.8 % 73.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.81 % 6.93 % 7.04 % 7.06 % 7.98 % Asset Quality (period-end): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.41 % 1.32 % 1.23 % 1.02 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.53 % 1.44 % 1.36 % 1.13 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 731.0 % 143.1 % 118.6 % 54.9 % 54.4 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.79 % 1.04 % 1.87 % 1.85 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.43 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.47 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Capital (period-end): Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios: CET1 12.02 % 11.95 % 12.10 % 11.99 % 10.58 % Tier 1 12.02 % 11.95 % 12.10 % 11.99 % 10.58 % Total 13.27 % 13.19 % 13.26 % 12.97 % 11.36 % Leverage 9.10 % 8.98 % 9.08 % 9.55 % 8.92 % Other (period-end): Branches 22 22 24 24 24 FTE 278 288 289 302 309 (1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 12,625 $ 12,938 $ 12,806 $ 12,748 $ 13,564 PPP loans, including fees 1,071 984 666 523 - Investment securities 516 393 426 394 618 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 55 61 76 40 347 Total interest and dividend revenue 14,267 14,376 13,974 13,705 14,529 Interest expense: Deposits 986 1,256 1,457 1,673 2,022 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 10 15 21 20 50 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 1 14 23 Line of credit 110 181 196 135 100 Subordinated notes 310 310 313 - - Junior subordinated debentures 82 84 85 94 121 Total interest expense 1,498 1,846 2,073 1,936 2,316 Net interest income 12,769 12,530 11,901 11,769 12,213 Provision for loan losses - 1,700 2,550 2,550 2,550 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 12,769 10,830 9,351 9,219 9,663 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 1,285 1,574 1,433 1,218 1,698 Interchange and ATM fees 1,536 1,480 1,524 1,422 1,263 Securities gains, net - - - 741 572 Gain on sale of SBA loans 906 924 275 61 551 Other 765 579 678 701 644 Total noninterest revenue 4,492 4,557 3,910 4,143 4,728 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,528 8,309 6,477 5,877 6,856 Occupancy and equipment 1,402 1,404 1,454 1,388 1,309 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 7 391 113 619 73 Other 3,904 4,335 4,070 4,153 4,081 Total other operating expenses 11,841 14,439 12,114 12,037 12,319 Income before income tax expense 5,420 948 1,147 1,325 2,072 Income tax expense 1,087 (29 ) 246 377 456 Net income $ 4,333 $ 977 $ 901 $ 948 $ 1,616 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 6,956 6,924 6,921 6,908 6,893 Diluted 7,179 7,139 7,139 7,131 7,117 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,851 $ 29,092 $ 23,001 $ 26,767 $ 37,192 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 246,824 189,533 178,473 172,961 95,446 Cash and cash equivalents 270,675 218,625 201,474 199,728 132,638 Securities available for sale, at fair value 174,785 169,329 157,045 131,429 133,520 Other investments 786 1,203 1,203 1,451 1,451 Loans: Loans, excluding PPP loans 994,251 980,257 949,473 950,920 929,295 PPP loans 88,201 87,775 103,402 103,074 - Allowance for loan losses (15,256 ) (14,117 ) (12,925 ) (10,772 ) (8,330 ) Loans, net 1,067,196 1,053,915 1,039,950 1,043,222 920,965 Premises and equipment, net 37,220 37,165 37,154 34,375 34,537 Bank owned life insurance 33,925 28,734 28,536 28,334 28,129 Other real estate owned 1,839 2,593 5,043 8,496 9,029 Goodwill 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 Core deposit intangible, net 7,995 8,232 8,470 8,707 8,944 Deferred tax asset, net 14,362 14,900 14,989 15,276 15,660 Other assets 8,140 8,219 8,058 6,156 5,807 Total Assets $ 1,645,198 $ 1,571,190 $ 1,530,197 $ 1,505,449 $ 1,318,955 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 479,653 $ 415,476 $ 427,389 $ 417,690 $ 312,203 Interest-bearing demand 269,517 283,009 237,710 225,292 199,585 Money market and savings 422,904 385,246 355,308 337,169 299,901 Time 261,710 278,825 290,521 301,532 317,571 Total deposits 1,433,784 1,362,556 1,310,928 1,281,683 1,129,260 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,413 13,187 15,407 17,194 13,310 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 4,167 4,667 Line of credit 14,688 14,688 24,688 24,688 14,688 Subordinated notes 19,656 19,646 19,637 19,653 - Junior subordinated debentures 9,288 9,250 9,211 9,173 9,135 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,598 9,030 8,441 8,267 8,443 Total liabilities 1,499,427 1,428,357 1,388,312 1,364,825 1,179,503 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 702 702 702 701 702 Additional paid in capital 116,972 116,825 116,628 116,396 116,201 Retained earnings 28,316 23,983 23,007 22,105 21,157 Other comprehensive income (loss) (219 ) 1,323 1,548 1,422 1,392 Total Shareholders' Equity 145,771 142,833 141,885 140,624 139,452 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,645,198 $ 1,571,190 $ 1,530,197 $ 1,505,449 $ 1,318,955







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 5,420 $ 948 $ 1,147 $ 1,325 $ 2,072 Provision for loan losses - 1,700 2,550 2,550 2,550 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 7 391 113 619 73 Securities gains, net - - - (741 ) (572 ) Loss on sub-lease - 800 - - - Employee restructuring costs - 1,310 - - - PPP impact (1,396 ) (984 ) (666 ) (1,523 ) - Pre-tax core earnings $ 4,031 $ 4,165 $ 3,144 $ 2,230 $ 4,123







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 152,889 $ 142,513 $ 136,313 $ 148,158 $ 133,592 Single-family residential 165,362 171,153 166,673 167,734 176,844 Commercial - owner occupied 266,258 259,592 255,277 248,001 248,102 Commercial - other 198,965 192,808 191,313 187,032 172,215 Multifamily 6,746 14,171 11,849 11,669 11,748 Total real estate loans 790,220 780,237 761,425 762,594 742,501 Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 190,365 184,509 171,251 172,134 170,252 Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 14,861 16,677 17,844 17,117 17,477 Gross loans 995,446 981,423 950,520 951,845 930,230 Unearned income (1,195 ) (1,166 ) (1,047 ) (925 ) (935 ) Loans, net of unearned income $ 994,251 $ 980,257 $ 949,473 $ 950,920 $ 929,295 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 PPP loans: Up to $50,000 $ 11,718 $ 11,701 $ 12,762 $ 12,765 $ - $50,001 - $150,000 24,231 23,448 27,371 27,371 - $150,001 - $2 million 35,498 36,357 47,724 47,724 - Greater than $2 million 17,953 17,953 17,953 17,953 - Total PPP loans (2) 89,400 89,459 105,810 105,813 - Unearned income (1,199 ) (1,684 ) (2,408 ) (2,739 ) - PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 88,201 $ 87,775 $ 103,402 $ 103,074 $ - (2) March 31, 2021 includes $60.3 million and $29.1 million of loans originated in 2020 and 2021, respectively.







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Asset Quality Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Classified assets: Nonperforming loans $ 2,087 $ 9,866 $ 10,902 $ 19,638 $ 15,317 Other real estate owned 1,839 2,593 5,043 8,496 9,029 Total nonperforming assets 3,926 12,459 15,945 28,134 24,346 Accruing classified loans 835 888 1,634 971 1,378 Total classified assets $ 4,761 $ 13,347 $ 17,579 $ 29,105 $ 25,724 Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 3.1 % 8.9 % 11.9 % 18.1 % 18.5 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.79 % 1.04 % 1.87 % 1.85 % Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 14,117 $ 12,925 $ 10,772 $ 8,330 $ 5,946 Provision for loan losses - 1,700 2,550 2,550 2,550 Charge-offs (198 ) (860 ) (403 ) (170 ) (307 ) Recoveries 1,337 352 6 62 141 Balance at end of period $ 15,256 $ 14,117 $ 12,925 $ 10,772 $ 8,330 Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 994,251 $ 980,257 $ 949,473 $ 950,920 $ 929,295 PPP loans 88,201 87,775 103,402 103,074 - Performing past due loans 2,500 2,472 2,193 3,506 4,798 Allowance as % of loans 1.41 % 1.32 % 1.23 % 1.02 % 0.90 % Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.53 % 1.44 % 1.36 % 1.13 % 0.90 % Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 731.0 % 143.1 % 118.6 % 54.9 % 54.4 % Average loans, excluding PPP loans 988,173 960,808 947,177 946,389 930,099 Average PPP loans 83,546 100,725 102,396 78,981 - Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.43 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.47 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.07 %



