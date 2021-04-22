Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings of $4.3 million, or $0.60 Per Share; Substantial Improvement in Asset Quality

/EIN News/ -- JONESBORO, Ga., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $4.3 million or $0.60 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $977,000 or $0.14 per diluted share for the prior quarter. First quarter earnings included a higher net interest income, net loan loss recoveries which contributed to no loan loss provision and lower salary and employee benefit expenses compared to the prior quarter.

Highlights of the Company’s performance and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the following:

  • In March, HSBI entered into an agreement with VyStar Credit Union. Under the terms of the agreement, VyStar will acquire the assets and assume the liabilities of Heritage Southeast Bank in an all-cash transaction. Upon closing, it is anticipated HSBI shareholders will receive $27.00 per share. The Company has filed all regulatory applications and is preparing proxy materials for shareholder approval.  
  • Significant reductions to the legacy problem assets portfolio occurred during the period as total classified assets declined to $4.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $13.3 million at December 31, 2020 and $25.7 million at March 31, 2020.   
  • Loan loss provisions were zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.7 million the prior quarter reflecting net recoveries recorded in the period and the overall improved credit outlook.
  • The net interest margin expanded five basis points to 3.58% during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 3.53% the previous quarter. The improved margin was primarily due to accelerated recognition of PPP loan fees resulting from forgiveness of approximately $29 million in loans during the first quarter and reductions to the cost of funds.
  • Data processing conversion was successfully completed in February which will provide a more efficient operational model and customer delivery platform.
  • COVID-19 loan modifications declined in the first quarter as approximately 99% of loans granted payment deferrals related to the pandemic have returned to original terms. This portfolio decreased from a peak of $165 million at June 30, 2020 to $1.3 million at March 31, 2021 and consists of 7 loans.

“We are pleased with our first quarter performance as the actions taken in 2020 along with market opportunities identified for 2021 will provide a stronger sustainable earnings stream. This coupled with improvements in asset quality and efficiencies to be gained from our recent data processing conversion has us very optimistic for the remainder of this year,” stated Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “Meanwhile, in late March we negotiated an agreement to be acquired by VyStar Credit Union, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The unique structure of this acquisition will benefit our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve. Our HSBI team continues to work with VyStar as we anticipate closing the transaction sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $12.8 million during the first quarter of 2021 from $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.58% for the first quarter of 2021 from 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020. First quarter net interest margin was positively impacted by the additional accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $855,000. The earning asset yield decreased 5 basis points to 4.00% during the first quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 10 basis points to 0.42% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.48% for the first quarter from 3.50% one quarter earlier primarily due to changes in earning asset mix.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the first quarter, compared to provisions totaling $1.7 million the prior quarter. During the first quarter, the Company realized net loan loss recoveries of $1.1 million which contributed to building the reserve against loans losses. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability of borrowers to meet their loan obligations. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient.

Non-interest Income

First quarter non-interest income decreased to $4.5 million from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Lower service charges and fees during the current quarter were partially offset by higher interchange and ATM fees.   

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $2.6 million to $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $14.4 million the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.8 million to $6.5 million in the first quarter from $8.3 million in the preceding quarter due primarily to elevated expenses in the prior quarter from employee restructuring charges. Other expenses decreased to $3.9 million for the first quarter from $4.3 million the prior quarter, which was elevated due to a loss recognized on a sublease of $800,000.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $1.65 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.57 billion one quarter earlier. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased $52.1 million to $270.7 million from $218.6 million three months earlier, and securities available for sale increased $5.5 million to $174.8 million from $169.3 million. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $14.0 million to $994.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $980.3 million at December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans increased slightly to $88.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $87.8 million three months earlier. Approximately $29.1 million in PPP loans were funded in 2021.

Total deposits increased $71.2 million to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The impact of the various government stimulus programs and organic transaction account growth more than offset reductions to municipal and time deposits. The largest portion of the deposit increase consisted of non-interest bearing deposits which grew $64.2 million. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 33.5% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 29.5%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.8% and time deposits at 18.2%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $13.3 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease during the first quarter reflected a reduction of $7.8 million in nonperforming loans and $754,000 reduction in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $3.9 million at March 31, 2021, or 0.24% of total assets compared to $12.5 million, or 0.79% during the prior quarter. During the quarter, the Company sold approximately $3.8 million in non-performing loans above carrying value. Additionally, $4.6 million of non-performing loans were upgraded or paid off and $755,000 of other real estate owned was sold.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $15.3 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2021 from $14.1 million, or 1.32% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.53% of total loans at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company realized loan loss recoveries of $1.3 million and loan charge-offs of $198,000, resulting in net recoveries of $1.1 million, or 0.43% of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $508,000, or 0.19% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $145.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $142.8 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 8.86% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.81% at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $15.16 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 7.2% from March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.10%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.02%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.27%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements: 
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of HSBI, (4) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (5) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (6) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT  
Leonard A. Moreland Philip F. Resch
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
   
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.  
101 North Main Street  
P.O. Box 935  
Jonesboro, GA 30236  
(770) 824-9934  



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Highlights          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)          
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Earnings:          
Net Interest Income $ 12,769   $ 12,530   $ 11,901   $ 11,769   $ 12,213  
Net Income   4,333     977     901     948     1,616  
           
Per Share Data:          
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 0.62   $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.14   $ 0.23  
Diluted $ 0.60   $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.23  
Weighted average number of shares:          
Basic   6,956     6,924     6,921     6,908     6,893  
Diluted   7,179     7,139     7,139     7,131     7,117  
Period-end number of shares (1)   7,222     7,227     7,229     7,227     7,231  
Book value per share (period-end) $ 20.18   $ 19.76   $ 19.62   $ 19.45   $ 19.29  
Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 15.16   $ 14.71   $ 14.54   $ 14.34   $ 14.14  
           
Key Ratios (percent):          
Return on average assets   1.10 %   0.25 %   0.24 %   0.27 %   0.49 %
Return on average tangible equity   16.28 %   3.66 %   3.44 %   3.70 %   6.45 %
Yield on interest earning assets   4.00 %   4.05 %   4.03 %   4.32 %   5.01 %
Cost of funds   0.42 %   0.52 %   0.60 %   0.61 %   0.80 %
Net interest margin   3.58 %   3.53 %   3.43 %   3.71 %   4.21 %
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans   3.48 %   3.50 %   3.67 %   3.78 %   4.21 %
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue   26.0 %   26.7 %   24.7 %   26.0 %   27.9 %
Efficiency ratio   67.2 %   83.1 %   75.1 %   77.8 %   73.8 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   6.81 %   6.93 %   7.04 %   7.06 %   7.98 %
           
Asset Quality (period-end):          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.41 %   1.32 %   1.23 %   1.02 %   0.90 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans   1.53 %   1.44 %   1.36 %   1.13 %   0.90 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   731.0 %   143.1 %   118.6 %   54.9 %   54.4 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.24 %   0.79 %   1.04 %   1.87 %   1.85 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   -0.43 %   0.19 %   0.15 %   0.04 %   0.07 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans   -0.47 %   0.21 %   0.17 %   0.05 %   0.07 %
           
Capital (period-end):          
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:        
CET1   12.02 %   11.95 %   12.10 %   11.99 %   10.58 %
Tier 1   12.02 %   11.95 %   12.10 %   11.99 %   10.58 %
Total   13.27 %   13.19 %   13.26 %   12.97 %   11.36 %
Leverage   9.10 %   8.98 %   9.08 %   9.55 %   8.92 %
           
Other (period-end):          
Branches   22     22     24     24     24  
FTE   278     288     289     302     309  
           
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Consolidated Statements of Income          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)        
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021   2020     2020   2020   2020
Interest and dividend revenue:          
   Loans, including fees $ 12,625 $ 12,938   $ 12,806 $ 12,748 $ 13,564
   PPP loans, including fees   1,071   984     666   523   -
   Investment securities   516   393     426   394   618
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other   55   61     76   40   347
      Total interest and dividend revenue   14,267   14,376     13,974   13,705   14,529
           
Interest expense:          
   Deposits   986   1,256     1,457   1,673   2,022
   Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements   10   15     21   20   50
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -   -     1   14   23
   Line of credit   110   181     196   135   100
   Subordinated notes   310   310     313   -   -
   Junior subordinated debentures   82   84     85   94   121
Total interest expense   1,498   1,846     2,073   1,936   2,316
           
Net interest income   12,769   12,530     11,901   11,769   12,213
Provision for loan losses   -   1,700     2,550   2,550   2,550
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses   12,769   10,830     9,351   9,219   9,663
           
Noninterest revenue:          
   Service charges and fees   1,285   1,574     1,433   1,218   1,698
   Interchange and ATM fees   1,536   1,480     1,524   1,422   1,263
   Securities gains, net   -   -     -   741   572
   Gain on sale of SBA loans   906   924     275   61   551
   Other   765   579     678   701   644
      Total noninterest revenue   4,492   4,557     3,910   4,143   4,728
           
Operating expenses:          
   Salaries and employee benefits   6,528   8,309     6,477   5,877   6,856
   Occupancy and equipment   1,402   1,404     1,454   1,388   1,309
   Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net   7   391     113   619   73
   Other   3,904   4,335     4,070   4,153   4,081
      Total other operating expenses   11,841   14,439     12,114   12,037   12,319
      Income before income tax expense   5,420   948     1,147   1,325   2,072
Income tax expense   1,087   (29 )   246   377   456
      Net income $ 4,333 $ 977   $ 901 $ 948 $ 1,616
           
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:          
   Basic   6,956   6,924     6,921   6,908   6,893
   Diluted   7,179   7,139     7,139   7,131   7,117
           
Earnings per share:          
   Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.14   $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.23
   Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.14   $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23
           



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands)          
           
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 23,851   $ 29,092   $ 23,001   $ 26,767   $ 37,192  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   246,824     189,533     178,473     172,961     95,446  
   Cash and cash equivalents   270,675     218,625     201,474     199,728     132,638  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   174,785     169,329     157,045     131,429     133,520  
Other investments   786     1,203     1,203     1,451     1,451  
Loans:          
Loans, excluding PPP loans   994,251     980,257     949,473     950,920     929,295  
PPP loans   88,201     87,775     103,402     103,074     -  
Allowance for loan losses   (15,256 )   (14,117 )   (12,925 )   (10,772 )   (8,330 )
   Loans, net   1,067,196     1,053,915     1,039,950     1,043,222     920,965  
           
Premises and equipment, net   37,220     37,165     37,154     34,375     34,537  
Bank owned life insurance   33,925     28,734     28,536     28,334     28,129  
Other real estate owned   1,839     2,593     5,043     8,496     9,029  
Goodwill   28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275  
Core deposit intangible, net   7,995     8,232     8,470     8,707     8,944  
Deferred tax asset, net   14,362     14,900     14,989     15,276     15,660  
Other assets   8,140     8,219     8,058     6,156     5,807  
   Total Assets $ 1,645,198   $ 1,571,190   $ 1,530,197   $ 1,505,449   $ 1,318,955  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 479,653   $ 415,476   $ 427,389   $ 417,690   $ 312,203  
Interest-bearing demand   269,517     283,009     237,710     225,292     199,585  
Money market and savings   422,904     385,246     355,308     337,169     299,901  
Time   261,710     278,825     290,521     301,532     317,571  
   Total deposits   1,433,784     1,362,556     1,310,928     1,281,683     1,129,260  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   13,413     13,187     15,407     17,194     13,310  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -     -     -     4,167     4,667  
Line of credit   14,688     14,688     24,688     24,688     14,688  
Subordinated notes   19,656     19,646     19,637     19,653     -  
Junior subordinated debentures   9,288     9,250     9,211     9,173     9,135  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   8,598     9,030     8,441     8,267     8,443  
   Total liabilities   1,499,427     1,428,357     1,388,312     1,364,825     1,179,503  
           
Shareholders' Equity          
Common stock   702     702     702     701     702  
Additional paid in capital   116,972     116,825     116,628     116,396     116,201  
Retained earnings   28,316     23,983     23,007     22,105     21,157  
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (219 )   1,323     1,548     1,422     1,392  
   Total Shareholders' Equity   145,771     142,833     141,885     140,624     139,452  
   Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,645,198   $ 1,571,190   $ 1,530,197   $ 1,505,449   $ 1,318,955  
           



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 5,420   $ 948   $ 1,147   $ 1,325   $ 2,072  
Provision for loan losses   -     1,700     2,550     2,550     2,550  
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net   7     391     113     619     73  
Securities gains, net   -     -     -     (741 )   (572 )
Loss on sub-lease   -     800     -     -     -  
Employee restructuring costs   -     1,310     -     -     -  
PPP impact   (1,396 )   (984 )   (666 )   (1,523 )   -  
Pre-tax core earnings $ 4,031   $ 4,165   $ 3,144   $ 2,230   $ 4,123  
           



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Loan Portfolio          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
     
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Real estate loans:          
Construction and land development $ 152,889   $ 142,513   $ 136,313   $ 148,158   $ 133,592  
Single-family residential   165,362     171,153     166,673     167,734     176,844  
Commercial - owner occupied   266,258     259,592     255,277     248,001     248,102  
Commercial - other   198,965     192,808     191,313     187,032     172,215  
Multifamily   6,746     14,171     11,849     11,669     11,748  
Total real estate loans   790,220     780,237     761,425     762,594     742,501  
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate)   190,365     184,509     171,251     172,134     170,252  
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)   14,861     16,677     17,844     17,117     17,477  
Gross loans   995,446     981,423     950,520     951,845     930,230  
Unearned income   (1,195 )   (1,166 )   (1,047 )   (925 )   (935 )
Loans, net of unearned income $ 994,251   $ 980,257   $ 949,473   $ 950,920   $ 929,295  
           
           
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
PPP loans:          
Up to $50,000 $ 11,718   $ 11,701   $ 12,762   $ 12,765   $ -  
$50,001 - $150,000   24,231     23,448     27,371     27,371     -  
$150,001 - $2 million   35,498     36,357     47,724     47,724     -  
Greater than $2 million   17,953     17,953     17,953     17,953     -  
Total PPP loans (2)   89,400     89,459     105,810     105,813     -  
Unearned income   (1,199 )   (1,684 )   (2,408 )   (2,739 )   -  
PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 88,201   $ 87,775   $ 103,402   $ 103,074   $ -  
           
(2) March 31, 2021 includes $60.3 million and $29.1 million of loans originated in 2020 and 2021, respectively.    



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Asset Quality Information          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
   
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Classified assets:          
Nonperforming loans $ 2,087   $ 9,866   $ 10,902   $ 19,638   $ 15,317  
Other real estate owned   1,839     2,593     5,043     8,496     9,029  
Total nonperforming assets   3,926     12,459     15,945     28,134     24,346  
Accruing classified loans   835     888     1,634     971     1,378  
Total classified assets $ 4,761   $ 13,347   $ 17,579   $ 29,105   $ 25,724  
           
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL   3.1 %   8.9 %   11.9 %   18.1 %   18.5 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.24 %   0.79 %   1.04 %   1.87 %   1.85 %
           
Allowance for loan losses:          
Balance at beginning of period $ 14,117   $ 12,925   $ 10,772   $ 8,330   $ 5,946  
Provision for loan losses   -     1,700     2,550     2,550     2,550  
Charge-offs   (198 )   (860 )   (403 )   (170 )   (307 )
Recoveries   1,337     352     6     62     141  
Balance at end of period $ 15,256   $ 14,117   $ 12,925   $ 10,772   $ 8,330  
           
Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 994,251   $ 980,257   $ 949,473   $ 950,920   $ 929,295  
PPP loans   88,201     87,775     103,402     103,074     -  
Performing past due loans   2,500     2,472     2,193     3,506     4,798  
Allowance as % of loans   1.41 %   1.32 %   1.23 %   1.02 %   0.90 %
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans   1.53 %   1.44 %   1.36 %   1.13 %   0.90 %
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans   731.0 %   143.1 %   118.6 %   54.9 %   54.4 %
Average loans, excluding PPP loans   988,173     960,808     947,177     946,389     930,099  
Average PPP loans   83,546     100,725     102,396     78,981     -  
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   -0.43 %   0.19 %   0.15 %   0.04 %   0.07 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans   -0.47 %   0.21 %   0.17 %   0.05 %   0.07 %



Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings of $4.3 million, or $0.60 Per Share; Substantial Improvement in Asset Quality

