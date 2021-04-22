PlusMedia Chosen by Harry’s as Exclusive Performance Marketing Agency for Insert & Print Media

PlusMedia will develop and execute strategic media campaigns to drive continued growth for Harry’s shaving and grooming products.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlusMedia, LLC, a performance marketing agency dedicated to helping brands acquire and retain customers and drive profitable revenue growth, has been chosen by Harry’s, Inc. to serve as its exclusive performance marketing agency for package insert, newspaper, and magazine media used to promote the Harry’s website, Harrys.com. Under this relationship, PlusMedia will develop and execute strategic media campaigns to drive continued growth for Harry’s shaving and grooming products.

PlusMedia began working with Harry’s in 2017 and has helped the brand successfully launch and expand its presence in insert and print media, delivering exponential growth for its razor subscription service over the past few years. Most recently, PlusMedia has helped with the launch of a program for Harry’s women's body care brand, Flamingo, which offers women’s shaving and grooming products.

“PlusMedia has been instrumental in helping us establish and grow our presence in print media,” said Pete Christman, Head of Growth at Harry’s. “They are thoughtful, strategic partners and we look forward to expanding our work with them.”

“In a short time, Harry’s has grown to become one of the largest insert advertisers in the industry,” said Sherry Scapperotti, President & CEO of PlusMedia. “They are a great brand and partner, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them.”

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing agency dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer and B2B brands acquire and retain customers and drive profitable revenue growth. The company’s mission is to grow its clients’ businesses through strategic, multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability. Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a certified woman-owned business with a 95% client retention rate. For more information, visit plusme.com.