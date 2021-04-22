Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 19
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses several things happening in the 33rd Senatorial District this week, as well as some visitors to her Capitol office.
- Senator Eslinger says a federal grant will help build a new railroad overpass. Eslinger-1-042121 (:30 Q: enhance our community.
- Senator Eslinger adds Doniphan recently received three separate grants. Eslinger-2-042121 (:27) Q: taken care of.
- Senator Eslinger also congratulates Ozark County’s Substance Abuse Task Force. Eslinger-3-042121 (:26) Q: in the future.
- Senator Eslinger says she enjoys when students visit her Capitol office. Eslinger-4-042121 (:30) Q: to see you.