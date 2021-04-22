Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 19

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses several things happening in the 33rd Senatorial District this week, as well as some visitors to her Capitol office.

 

Eslinger-Podcast-042121  (3:58)  Q: to see you.

  1. Senator Eslinger says a federal grant will help build a new railroad overpass. Eslinger-1-042121  (:30  Q: enhance our community.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Doniphan recently received three separate grants. Eslinger-2-042121  (:27)  Q: taken care of.
  3. Senator Eslinger also congratulates Ozark County’s Substance Abuse Task Force. Eslinger-3-042121  (:26)  Q: in the future.
  4. Senator Eslinger says she enjoys when students visit her Capitol office. Eslinger-4-042121  (:30)  Q: to see you.

