Endexx Contracts Beauty Barrage to Drive New Cosmetic Brand

/EIN News/ -- Cave Creek, AZ, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation , (OTC: EDXC), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative Hemp- Derived topical and cosmetic product, is pleased to announce it has contracted with Beauty Strategy Group, a market leader in cosmetic and skin care brand representation. Beauty Strategy Group is 100% owned, controlled, and operated by women company.



Beauty Strategy Group and Beauty Barrage represents leading brands: L'Oréal, PerriconeMD, The Proactiv Company, Unilever, Dermaflash and many others. They support brand success and pull through in stores like Sephora, Ulta and leading premium retail chains: Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom. Beauty Barrage provides training & education for retail associates, in-store event creation and execution, pop-up shops and sales support – all field tactics that are crucial to helping a brand succeed at retail. The BSG team includes over 300 beauty professionals servicing over 3,000 doors in the U.S. and Canada. This elite team of beauty advisors, trainers, and managers treats your brand as if it were “their” own.

Sonia Summers, CEO and Founder of Beauty Strategy Group, stated, "We are happy to work with Endexx Corp to bring innovative products to market helping to drive incremental growth to our retail partners. We are very excited to partner with a trusted brand, committed to education and product excellence. We look forward to working with Todd and his team on bringing best-in-class product in men's grooming to market in these channels.”

CEO Endexx, Todd Davis, commented, “The BSG team brings the professional ‘Human Touch’ needed to successfully place and sell through product in the Mass Retail space.” Davis added, “Sonia Summers is an inspirational business leader and provides 20 years of expertise we need to support our cosmetic and topical CBD Products.”

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

