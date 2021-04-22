ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Next data readout for ASLAN004 in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis anticipated in the third quarter of 2021

Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “ASLAN made significant progress in the fourth quarter of 2020 and that momentum has carried over into 2021. After completing recruitment of the third cohort in our multiple ascending dose trial for ASLAN004 in the fourth quarter, we announced positive interim data supportive of its potential as a novel, first-in-class antibody targeting IL-13R with a differentiated efficacy and safety profile in atopic dermatitis. We are on track to complete enrolment of the expansion cohort with an additional 27 patients by mid-2021 and anticipate reporting topline data in the third quarter of 2021. At the same time, we are continuing to prepare for our Phase 2b study, which we expect to initiate in the second half of 2021. ASLAN is in a strong financial position with the necessary resources to fund its development activities to achieve important value creating milestones for shareholders.”

Fourth quarter 2020 and recent business highlights

Clinical development

ASLAN004

In March 2021, ASLAN announced positive interim unblinded data from the three dose cohorts of the ongoing Phase 1 randomised, double-blind placebo controlled multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). ASLAN004, a novel, first-in-class antibody, was well tolerated across all doses and showed improvements compared to placebo in all efficacy endpoints, supporting its potential as a differentiated treatment for AD.



ASLAN003

New data from a study conducted by the University of Liverpool, UK, published in the Toxicology in Vitro Journal, demonstrated that, out of a panel of six dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitors tested, ASLAN003 has the lowest potential for hepatotoxicity despite being one of the most potent inhibitors of DHODH.



Corporate updates

In March 2021, raised gross proceeds of approximately US$69 million, including the full exercise of an over-allotment option, through an underwritten public offering of 17,250,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) representing 86,250,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of US$4.00 per ADS.

In February 2021, raised gross proceeds of approximately US$18 million resulting from the sale of its ordinary shares through a private placement to new institutional investors, Vivo Capital and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company).

Between October 2020 and February 2021, raised gross proceeds of approximately US$21.5 million through at-the-market offerings.

Appointed Neil Graham, MBBS, MD, MPH and Kathleen M. Metters, PhD as independent directors. Dr Graham is an expert in immunology and inflammation with more than 30 years’ experience in global drug development and commercialisation, including 10 years at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was instrumental in the development of dupilumab. Dr Metters has more than 30 years’ experience in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases, including autoimmune diseases. She held a number of senior positions at Merck & Co., previously leading work on External Discovery and Preclinical Sciences and was Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Basic Research.

Anticipated upcoming milestones

Completion of MAD clinical study of ASLAN004 in moderate-to-severe AD patients and topline clinical results expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Initiation of Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 for AD expected in the second half of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2020 financial highlights

Cash used in operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$5.1 million compared to US$5.1 million in the same period in 2019.

Research and development expenses were US$2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to US$2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses were US$3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to US$3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$5.7 million compared to a net loss of US$29.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included a one-time impairment charge of US$23 million related to the write-down of varlitinib in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 financial highlights

Cash used in operations for the year ended 31 December 2020 was US$15.1 million compared to US$25.8 million in 2019.

Research and development expenses were US$9.3 million for the full year 2020 compared to US$16.6 million in 2019. The decrease was driven by the completion of clinical studies related to varlitinib.

General and administrative expenses were US$7.2 million for the full year 2020 compared to US$8.5 million in 2019.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the full year 2020 was US$16.2 million compared to a loss of US$47.0 million in 2019, which included a one-time impairment charge of US$23 million related to the write-down of varlitinib in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge, net loss for the full year 2019 was US$23.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled US$14.3 million as of 31 December 2020, including US$7.4 million raised from at-the-market offerings in 2020, compared to US$22.2 million as of 31 December 2019. The cash balance as of year-end 2020 excludes proceeds from the additional financing activities completed in the first quarter of 2021 which raised combined gross proceeds of approximately US$101 million. With the additional financing activities in the first quarter of 2021, management believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2023.The weighted average number of ADSs outstanding for the year 2020 was 38.4 million compared to 32.5 million for 2019. One ADS is the equivalent of five ordinary shares.



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. Dollars) December 31, 2019

(audited) December 31, 2020

(audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,203,031 $ 14,324,371 Other receivables - 528,841 Prepayments 68,923 511,208 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 137,926 Total current assets 22,271,954 15,502,346 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 68,256 - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 132,160 - Property, plant and equipment 38,333 13,387 Right-of-use assets 727,866 462,550 Intangible assets 2,845 160 Refundable deposits 108,076 103,307 Total non-current assets 1,077,536 579,404 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,349,490 $ 16,081,750 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 1,871,843 $ 2,319,558 Other payables 3,246,842 4,280,409 Current portion of long-term borrowing - 2,900,971 Current portion of long-term borrowing from related parties - 617,912 Lease liabilities - current 264,543 271,624 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - 267,000 Total current liabilities 5,383,228 10,657,474 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 262,350 - Long-term borrowings 17,065,305 15,183,421 Long-term borrowing from related parties 566,176 - Lease liabilities - non-current 490,835 281,149 Other non-current liabilities 184,870 111,990 Total non-current liabilities 18,569,536 15,576,560 Total liabilities 23,952,764 26,234,034 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Ordinary shares 61,366,844 61,826,237 Capital surplus 116,495,710 123,582,460 Accumulated deficits (179,484,825 ) (195,682,714 ) Other reserves (55,084 ) (178,948 ) Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company (1,677,355 ) (10,452,965 ) NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,074,081 300,681 Total equity (603,274 ) (10,152,284 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 23,349,490 $ 16,081,750





ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In U.S. Dollars, other than shares or share data) Three Months Ended December 31

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31

(audited) 2019 2020 2019 2020 NET REVENUE $ - $ - $ 3,000,000 $ - COST OF REVENUE 17,741 - (407,259 ) - GROSS PROFIT 17,741 - 2,592,741 - OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (3,258,197 ) (3,033,267 ) (8,511,699 ) (7,169,177 ) Research and development expenses (2,702,625 ) (2,881,623 ) (16,586,617 ) (9,314,120 ) Total operating expenses (5,960,822 ) (5,914,890 ) (25,098,316 ) (16,483,297 ) Impairment loss on intangible assets (23,073,400 ) - (23,073,400 ) - LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (29,016,481 ) (5,914,890 ) (45,578,975 ) (16,483,297 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest income 6,193 154 150,610 592 Other income - 888,046 - 888,046 Other gains and losses (289,268 ) (321,729 ) (327,558 ) (129,299 ) Finance costs (293,110 ) (326,178 ) (901,612 ) (1,247,331 ) Total non-operating income and expenses (576,185 ) 240,293 (1,078,560 ) (487,992 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (29,592,666 ) (5,674,597 ) (46,657,535 ) (16,971,289 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (12,712 ) (230,853 ) (408,002 ) - NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (29,605,378 ) (5,905,450 ) (47,065,537 ) (16,971,289 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss: Unrealized loss on investments in equity

instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income (46,038 ) (49,533 ) (55,084 ) (123,864 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (29,651,416 ) $ (5,954,983 ) $ (47,120,621 ) $ (17,095,153 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Stockholders of the Company $ (29,555,808 ) $ (5,715,998 ) $ (47,015,967 ) $ (16,197,889 ) Non-controlling interests (49,570 ) (189,452 ) (49,570 ) (773,400 ) $ (29,605,378 ) $ (5,905,540 ) $ (47,065,537 ) $ (16,971,289 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Stockholders of the Company $ (29,601,846 ) $ (5,765,531 ) $ (47,071,051 ) $ (16,321,753 ) Non-controlling interests (49,570 ) (189,452 ) (49,570 ) (773,400 ) $ 29,651,416 ) $ (5,954,983 ) $ (47,120,621 ) $ (17,095,153 ) LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.08 ) LOSS PER EQUIVALENT ADS Basic and diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average number of ordinary shares in the

computation of basic loss per ordinary share 168,753,687 199,066,161 162,392,602 192,226,528 Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.





About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

