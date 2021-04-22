Protective Face Mask Market Worth USD 3.59 Billion by 2027; Top Market Players Such as 3M and DuPont to Focus on Developing Disposable Face Masks, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies coverd are Honeywell International Inc., ANSELL LTD, Cardinal Health, Moldex-Metric, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., DuPont, Medicom, Eclipse Automation Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, and more players profiled in protective face mask market research report

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 89 million medical masks will be required on a monthly basis to meet the skyrocketing demand for protective medical equipment worldwide. This dire situation has gotten even more accentuated with countries reporting massive shortages of protective face masks. For example, Canada revealed in January 2020 that the country was running out of the 55 million N95 masks it had stockpiled during the SARS contagion of 2003. Italy, Europe’s worst-hit country by the coronavirus, has been received 800,000 masks from South Africa in March but reported that it needed at least 10 million more. The widening gap between supply and demand of face masks has prompted companies to enhance their production capacities, which is opening unique expansion avenues for the market and fueling its growth.





Surging demand for face protection masks to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection will considerably augment the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Protective Face Mask Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Medical Face Mask {Surgical & Procedure, N-95 Respirators, and Others}, Respirator, and Others), By Usage (Disposable, and Reusable), and By End-Use (Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a complete halt. Several industries have stopped their manufacturing processes or are putting forward social distancing norms to lower the spread of this deadly virus. Our specially curated research reports would help you in choosing the right strategy available for gaining business confidence.





As per the report findings, the global market value stood at USD 1.22 billion in 2019. The report also provides the following:

Precise projections of upcoming market opportunities;

In-depth examination of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

A comprehensive study of the individual market segments; and

Valuable insights into the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market.





Key Market Driver

Growing Intensity of Air Pollution Worldwide to Boost the Market

One of the central factors driving the protective face mask market growth is the intensification of air pollution and its effects on human health across globe. Recent data from the WHO reveals that 90% of people breathe polluted air, with ambient and household air pollution resulting in 7 million deaths worldwide every year. The main culprit is PM2.5 (particulate matter of less than 2.5 micro-meters), according to a report published by the World Bank, which penetrates the lungs and cardiovascular system, leading to life-threatening conditions such as stroke, lung cancer, respiratory infections, and heart disease.

Protective face masks are effective in filtering these pollutants and preventing the inhalation of deadly air contaminants. These masks are extensively used in urban areas, especially in developing countries, where energy consumption is high and pollution levels have reached inordinate levels.





Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Pack Supported by Advancements in Protective Equipment

With a market size of USD 471.10 million in 2019, North America is set to dominate the protective face mask market share during the forecast period. The prime factor driving this market in the region is the availability of advanced protective equipment for medical personnel. In addition to this, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen astronomically in the US, which has surged the demand for these protective masks in the region.

In Asia Pacific, high production capacities of manufacturers in India and China are augmenting the market growth as these countries are two of the leading suppliers of hospital equipment worldwide. In Europe, the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus is propelling the demand for face masks by civilians as well as frontline healthcare workers.





Competitive Landscape

The convergence of Novel Protection Technologies to Enhance Market Competition

The competitive landscape of this market is currently characterized by companies attempting to meet the exponential demand for protective face masks. Many leading players are fusing their patented technologies with those of their competitors to develop effective masks for frontline health personnel.





Key Industry Developments:

May 2020: Honeywell announced the construction of a new production line with the capacity to produce up to 4.5 million of its signature SuperOne disposable face masks every month at its site in Scotland. The company aims at aiding the UK government’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus in the country.

Honeywell announced the construction of a new production line with the capacity to produce up to 4.5 million of its signature SuperOne disposable face masks every month at its site in Scotland. The company aims at aiding the UK government’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus in the country. April 2020: DuPont teamed up with Cummins, Inc. to address the issue of the shortage of N95 masks in the US. Under the collaboration, Cummins will be using its NanoNet® and NanoForce® Media technology and DuPont it's Hybrid Membrane Technology to produce N95 respirator masks for medical personnel across the country.





List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

ANSELL LTD (Australia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Moldex-Metric (Germany)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Medicom (Canada)

Eclipse Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

Honeywell International Inc . (U.S.)

(U.S.) 3M (U.S)





