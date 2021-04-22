iMD Companies, Inc. Confirms 200 Million Common Stock Share Reduction with Company Transfer Agent and gives Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- CARSON CITY, NV, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the company has confirmed with its Transfer Agent, Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co., that the company total issued and outstanding shows the 200 million common stock share reduction.

The company has also updated the company profile on www.otcmarkets.com to reflect the direction of the company into the cryptocurrency and blockchain markets and the 200 million reduced current share amount. We expect to see the changes reflected online very soon on the OTC Markets website.

The company has continued to work on additional technology in-house and expansion of our cyrptocurrency farming operations. We expect to announce our next major project and news on our farming operations soon to our shareholders.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, crypocurrency, and NFT (non fungible token) markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

